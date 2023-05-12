The 1,200 beds unused amid migrant housing crisis, Wrigley Field’s light issues and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about an eight-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Weather ⛈️

This afternoon will see scattered thunderstorms and a high near 76 degrees. Expect similar weather tonight with a low near 56. We’re in for a rainy weekend too. Tomorrow — chance of showers with a high near 55. And Sunday — showers are likely with a high near 62.

Top story

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker stood together in April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to showcase the rapid transformation of an empty convention hall at McCormick Place East into a medical facility with 500 beds — and 2,500 more to be installed later.

It turned out the makeshift COVID-19 hospital wasn’t needed because existing hospitals were able, after all, to meet the demand of treating coronavirus patients. So the beds were moved to warehouses, and the facility was dismantled as quickly as it was set up.

Now, with at least 8,500 refugees from Latin America having been transported to Chicago from Texas since last August in a political tug-of-war over national immigration policy, those beds are available for use in temporary shelters.

The city kept 126 full-size beds from the McCormick Place temporary hospital. City officials say it would be difficult to set them up quickly because the beds include a mattress, headboard, footboard, bed frame and no linens. Instead, the Lightfoot administration chose to send cots for immigrants to sleep on at temporary shelters because they’re “easy to deploy and set up during an emergency,” according to Mary May, a spokeswoman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

“At this time, it is simply not as practical to use the limited number of beds we have in storage.”

That’s drawing criticism from Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

“One of the biggest things we need are beds,” Sigcho-Lopez said. “We can certainly use them.”

The state has kept 750 “quick beds” and 375 hospital beds from the McCormick Place field hospital, according to Kevin Sur, a spokesman for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security. A quick bed is a heavy, sturdy, tubular metal frame bed. The hospital beds are powered to help position a patient for better care and recovery, he said.

Sur said the state is willing to provide those beds to the city, but the city hasn’t requested them.

Frank Main and Tina Sfondeles have more on the unused beds.

A bright one ✨

Ty Howery spent her lunch break sampling hot sauces with names like “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and “Screaming Banshee” yesterday.

Eventually, she settled on a seasonal blueberry and ghost pepper sauce.

This was Howery’s first time visiting the Daley Plaza City Market, which opened yesterday, bringing tents stocked with baked goods, soaps and empanadas back to the Loop. The city’s longest-running farmers market is expected to have about 30 vendors this year. The market is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 26, city officials said.

Howery, an office clerk who works at the nearby Daley Center, was visiting Smoking Globe Foods Ltd.

Ty Howery buys hot sauce on the first day of the Daley Plaza City Market at Daley Plaza in the Loop yesterday. She said it was her first time at the market. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“Everywhere I go, if there’s a vendor with different hot sauces, I’m gonna try them all,” Howery said. “I’m all about the spice.”

Smoking Globe is the retirement project of James Roth, who used to work as a chef. Now, the self-described “barbecue aficionado” is in his second season of selling sauces at markets around Chicago.

Roth said the people — both customers and other vendors — are the best part of coming to the market.

More on the farmers market opening day from our Stefano Esposito and Catherine Odom.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s one major way that you think Chicago has changed since the start of the pandemic?

Here’s some of what you said...

“It’s hard to find anywhere open late-night these days. Most of the 24-hour diners and coffee shops close earlier in the evening. The 24-hour grocery stores close at midnight. I hate it.” — Tonia Lorenz

“Instead of coming together as citizens of a great city at a time when we all needed each other, Chicago became a coarser and meaner place. I think that it remains to be seen whether we can recover.” — Bob Back

“In my view, a major change since the start of the pandemic has been the loss of the ‘hustle and bustle’ of the downtown community. I one day hope this vitality is replaced by the emerging residential community envisioned for the area.” — Lawrence H.

“Water Tower Place is sad.” — Denise Du Vernay

“There used to be somewhat of a standard for store/restaurant business hours, and now, not anymore.” — Savion Willis

