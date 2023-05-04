White Sox’ Liam Hendriks talks beating cancer, Englewood neighbors question Save A Lot, and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about an eight-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks isn’t the ‘‘Why me?’’ sort.

So when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December, his attitude was more “Why not me?’’ and he attacked it head on.

Five months later, Hendriks sat in a conference room at Guaranteed Rate Field, wearing a STRUCKOUT CANCER T-shirt, his bags packed for a rehab assignment of four or five appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. After that, he’ll be pitching for the Sox again with a clean bill of health — perhaps on their next homestand, which begins May 12.

‘‘It’s hard to put into words,’’ right-hander Lucas Giolito said. ‘‘He’s our closer, one of the best in baseball. So having him back after a rough April, having him coming in and shutting doors in the ninth inning will be hugely important for us.’’

The Sox, who took a 9-21 record without Hendriks into their game yesterday against the Twins, desperately need him. He is, after all, a two-time American League reliever of the year. What everyone needs is an injection of inspiration from Hendriks, who matter-of-factly discussed his illness — and how he overcame it — for the first time.

‘‘I never looked at it as a ‘Why me?’ thing?’’ Hendriks said. ‘‘I looked at it as, ‘Why not me?’ I tend to have a more rosy perspective on life than gen pop, so that was my process behind it: ‘I’ve got this. This is my next challenge.’

‘‘I’ve never really had a ‘life is short’ [philosophy] or anything like that. But since my career turned around in 2018, 2019, I haven’t changed my mindset. It’s always been positive. Next day is what we are going to do. It’s never been a look to the future; it’s been taking care of today. That was a contributing factor that really helped me attack everything with this.’’

Hendriks has been throwing bullpen sessions with velocity levels in the 90s, so the expectation is that he can be at or near the levels of performance he has demonstrated in the past. How he recovers from outings, especially early on, will be monitored.

‘‘I don’t plan on regressing,’’ Hendriks said. ‘‘If I go out there [and give up] a hit, I’m still going to be pissed.’’

Flippin Flavors: Husband and wife parlay successful marinade line into South Side restaurant

One of the signs on the counter of the laid-back Beverly neighborhood spot Flippin Flavors reads, “We are not a fast-food restaurant. Your food is made fresh every order. Please be patient.”

The words immediately let everyone know that no item is thrown into a microwave and callously prepared. Each sandwich and salad is prepared with love — and that’s not a cliche at this eatery.

Brian Flippin (whose friends call him “Flip”) and his wife, Linda, immediately greet all customers with smiles. A recent conversation with the couple quickly became a journey through family life, business beginnings (and expansions) and much more.

Flippin Flavors co-owners Brian Flippin and Linda Flippin stand at Flippin Flavors in the Beverly neighborhood, Saturday, April 22. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

This small and immaculate restaurant specializes in addictive offerings like the Flippin Original Steak Philly Sandwich, the Flippin Turkey Hoagie and the Flippin Berry Explosion Salad. Any one of these is worth stopping by this place, which is a stone’s throw from the Metra stop at 95th/Beverly.

“People ask what our best item is,” Brian said. “I say that half the battle is getting you in the door. What we do is keep the menu tight; we don’t have 80 different things.

“That way we can perfect everything.”

“I would love to see a reality TV show that features Chicago transportation drivers: busses, ride share, L-train, Metro train, boat captains, pilots and anyone else I am overlooking! “ — Linda G.

“Chicago is home to an abundance of colleges, junior colleges, and law schools. Having the city as a campus differs from a traditional college setting. Following a group of students would make a great reality TV show and show off the city.” — Ridgely J. Jackson

“‘Los Paleteros’ — a competition for who can sell the most on a hot summer day, and profiles of the individuals they encounter. ‘City of Blues’ — following blues and jazz musicians to gigs and around the city as they navigate professional and personal issues.” — Sean Hoffman

“There are amazing things that are happening every day on the individual level and the collective level all around the city. Give me a reality show about a nonprofit or community leaders who are putting in the work- and pay them well for it.” — Cheryl Wisniewski

“Have a show that follows the Beat The Streets wrestling program. Cover the coaches, students they help to become successful, and the mentorship they provide.” — Nick Esposito

“A famous Chicagoland chef would travel to a different neighborhood each week. He would surprise a homeowner by offering to cook them a gourmet meal. The hitch? They must leave the premises and the chef can use only what’s in their fridge and cabinets. The show offers the owners free tickets and transportation to a Chicago theater matinee. When they arrive home the table is finely set with their own dishes and mouthwatering aromas fill the home. The chef personally serves the meal.” — Mary Ann O’Rourke

“Taverns of the city and the people who frequent them.” — Angel A. Alicea

“Chicago’s very own Jazz /Blues scene focusing on up and coming talent. Showcasing our local talent, their dreams and what their focus in the future would be.” — Nick Vitone

