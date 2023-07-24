The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
Afternoon Edition

How Illinois farmers are responding to climate change, Biden to create Emmett Till national monument and more in your Chicago news roundup

Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE How Illinois farmers are responding to climate change, Biden to create Emmett Till national monument and more in your Chicago news roundup
Screenshot2023_07_24at11.56.10AM1_9900000000079e3c.png

Michelle Carr at the pollinator garden on her family farm. She is among Illinois’ many farmers responding to climate change’s impact on agriculture.

Provided

Good afternoon, Chicago.

And hello! I’m hopping back behind the wheel of Afternoon Edition after being off for a couple of weeks, but not before giving a shoutout to my colleague Ellery Jones for expertly steering this metaphorical delivery truck to bring you the news every weekday.

Just in case you’re missing her voice today, you can scroll below and find a hidden gem she suggests visiting, as part of our weekly “Sun-Times suggests” section.

Now on to the news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Illinois farmers discuss drought, deluge and dealing with climate change

Reporting by Zachary Nauth

Climate change and agriculture: Drought, dust storms, downpours and flooding — Illinois, the country’s No. 1 producer of soybeans and No. 2 producer of corn, has seen it all this year. The extreme weather has a big impact on the state’s agriculture, a $19 billion-a-year industry. And there’s growing recognition that agribusiness is likely contributing to the problems. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, agricultural production is responsible for about 10% of global warming, much of that attributable to livestock. In Illinois, farms take up roughly three-quarters of the state’s land mass.

The path ahead: Two phrases that are becoming known nationally — climate-smart and regenerative farming — haven’t caught on much in rural Illinois. But farming practices that help prevent erosion, runoff and carbon emissions have been practiced for years by early adopting corn and soybean farmers. Now, the practices are being discussed more widely, and not just by small organic farmers and true believers, but also among bigger growers.

One farmer’s story: On her family’s 1,100 acres in southern Macon and Shelby counties, Michelle Carr, 35, pulled off the “double-crop” trick of growing wheat over the winter and harvesting and selling it in the spring — before planting soybeans in the same field. The 106 acres of winter wheat also served as a cover crop, helping keep the soil from blowing or washing away in a bare field for six months. Cover crops are planted on less than 5% of farmed acreage in Illinois. Some farmers and agronomists think cover-cropping holds the most promise for preserving soil, enhancing it naturally with less fertilizer, and for trapping carbon that otherwise would be released to the atmosphere and contribute to climate change.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Pallbearers carry the casket of Emmett Till through a large crowd gathered outside Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago.

Pallbearers carry the casket of Emmett Till through a crowd gathered outside Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ on Sept. 6, 1955. A White House official said President Biden Tuesday will sign a proclamation to create a national monument to Till and his mother at the South Side church.

Sun-Times file

  • President Biden to create Emmett Till national monument: Tuesday, on what would have been Till’s 82nd birthday, the president plans to sign a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Bronzeville at the church where Till’s mutilated body was displayed in his open casket.
  • UPS strike could be just around the corner: Following a negotiation stalemate that started earlier this month, the Teamsters union — which represents more than half of the UPS workforce — and UPS say they will resume talks Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
  • 4th lawsuit filed in NU hazing scandal: Northwestern University’s hazing scandal widened today to include another lawsuit filed by a former football player who alleged a culture of hazing and sexual abuse. The lawsuit is the first to name the plaintiff.
  • Influential Chicago architect dies at age 98: Richard M. Barancik was the last surviving member of “The Monuments Men,” a group that recovered millions of pieces of art that had been looted by the Nazis. He was also an architect who left his mark on Chicago’s skyline.
  • Festival celebrates artists with disabilities: At the inaugural DisFest on Saturday at the Chicago Cultural Center, the event’s creator, Ladonna Freidheim, strove to showcase the work of artists whose disabilities manifest in different ways — not always visibly.
  • Why it’s OK to be optimistic about the Bears: You can’t blame weary cynics for scoffing — the Bears chronically disappoint. But Bears beat reporter Mark Potash argues there’s reason for guarded optimism as the team enters training camp this week.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🎵

Shop at Performers Music

Image_from_iOS__2_.jpg

Located in the Fine Arts building on Michigan Avenue, Performers Music is one of the oldest sheet music stores in the city.

Ellery Jones/Sun-Times

Located in the Fine Arts building on Michigan Avenue, Performers Music is one of the oldest sheet music stores in the city. | Ellery Jones/Sun-Times

Sun-Times audience engagement specialist Ellery Jones suggests stopping by Performers Music inside the Fine Arts Building for all of your sheet music needs.

Located on the ninth floor, it’s a great sheet music store with a fantastic selection, Ellery tells me.

“But the real draw is walking through the Fine Arts Building, one of my favorites in the city, listening to musicians practicing and admiring the classic architecture.”

📍 Performers Music, ninth floor of the Fine Arts building, 410 S. Michigan Ave.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

merlin_114801754.jpg

Bala Bling owner Sara Rojas shows off her tooth gems Saturday at her Pitchfork Music Festival booth at Union Park.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Vendors at Pitchfork sell records, tooth gems, food and more

Reporting by Ambar Colón

Last year, Taj Franklin and her husband Jamy Franklin drove past Union Park during Pitchfork Music Festival and had an idea for their Caribbean fusion restaurant, J. Spice.

“We’re gonna be there next year,” Taj recalls telling her husband. 2023 was going to be their “festival year” — and they’ve certainly made that happen by booking a different festival almost every weekend. At their first Pitchfork booth last weekend, they sold a few feature items, including fried lobster on a stick, jerk burgers and chicken tacos. But the best-selling item on their menu is vegan sliders.

Over at the CHIRP Radio Record Fair, where various vendors set up their own clothing, jewelry, body butter and handcrafted item pop-up shops, Shuga Records set up shop.

Owner Adam Rosen opened the business 23 years ago in Minneapolis before relocating to Chicago, where he now has two stores, one in Wicker Park, another in Logan Square.

Bala Bling owner Sara Rojas sold tooth gems and jewelry at her booth. Originally from Ecuador, Rojas has been making and selling artwork for the last 15 years. Rojas doesn’t live in Chicago full time — she returns to Ecuador when the weather here is bad.

“I’ve been doing jewelry since I was a teenager, so I really like trying out different aesthetics and material,” Rojas said, her grin showing off several tooth gems of her own. 

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What is the most Chicago way to cool off on a hot day?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

Next Up In News
Neighbor charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 9-year-old girl in Portage Park
FBG Duck’s Gold Coast killing followed years-long gang war involving girl gang assassin, other rapper, feds say
Man shot, killed in fight in Belmont Cragin
Chicago Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher on Sunday loss to Sweden: ‘We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter’
Bridgeport bank failure fallout: Ex-city official, second man plead guilty in collapse of Washington Federal Bank for Savings
Century-old church in Pilsen gets landmark recommendation from city
The Latest
Bolingbrook’s Jonas Williams throws a pass on the first day of practice.
High School Football
Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams steps into the spotlight after standout freshman season
Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams’ freshman season was one of the best in Illinois high school history. He threw for 2,737 yards and 37 touchdowns.
By Michael O’Brien
 
In Illinois, more than 47,000 Illinois residents have been kicked off their Medicaid plans as of last week.
Editorials
Keep up outreach to get back Medicaid coverage for dropped recipients
Most dropped Medicaid recipients in Illinois were kicked off their plan because they didn’t submit their eligibility information on time.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Carlton Weekly, the slain Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck.
The Watchdogs
FBG Duck’s Gold Coast killing followed years-long gang war involving girl gang assassin, other rapper, feds say
Gang assassin Gakirah Barnes and rival Chicago rapper King Von were key players in a feud that led to the daytime killing of FBG Duck as he shopped on Oak Street, a new court filing says.
By Frank Main
 
Screen_Shot_2023_08_07_at_3.30.37_PM.png
Cubs
Baseball by the Numbers: Cubs’ surge up standings fueled by offense
Since July 14, the Cubs’ 7.1 runs per game lead the majors by almost a run over the Dodgers’ 6.2 and their 16-7 record is tied with that of the Orioles for the best in the majors.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Stuffed toys sunflowers memorial 9-year-old shot Portage Park Chicago
Neighbor charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 9-year-old girl in Portage Park
Michael Goodman, 43, had confronted 9-year-old Serabi Medina’s father before walking up and shooting her in her head Saturday night, neighbors said. Goodman was wounded in a struggle with the father.
By Mary Norkol and Emmanuel Camarillo
 