Afternoon Edition: These alleged lies could send a Springfield insider to prison

And just like that, another year of Lollapalooza is in the books.

My colleagues were right there for all the action, navigating dance pits, trudging through the mud and pulling long days to keep you filled in. I can’t recommend enough spending some time today to catch up with our daily photo recaps, set reviews and social media posts.

But as we all know, Chicago always has a lot more going on beyond Lolla — and this weekend was no exception.

Among the many things happening, I decided to head over to the Bronzeville Neighborhood Jazz Festival Saturday. I was lucky enough to catch a great set from Chicago’s own Joan Collaso. She was backed by an incredible band led by her husband Larry Hanks that featured several family members.

Collaso ended her set with a smooth cover of “Love’s Gonna Last” by Jeffree, which immediately prompted several folks in the crowd to pair up and start steppin’, as Collaso and company glided through their beautiful rendition.

It was those moments that make it crystal clear that before mega-music festivals, Chicago has always been a hub for music and expression — and it always will be.

Reporting by Jon Seidel

Mapes on trial: Starting Monday, Tim Mapes, indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s former chief of staff, is on trial. He is accused of lying to a federal grand jury, although his lawyers say he testified truthfully for hours on March 31, 2021, in response to questions from prosecutors.

At the center of the trial: The trial largely centers on what prosecutors say were seven lies — all related to Madigan and Michael McClain, a onetime lobbyist and longtime Madigan friend. If convicted of perjury, Mapes could face up to five years in prison.

Key questions, alleged lies: Among the questions Mapes was asked and what prosecutors say were the false answers he gave:



Did [McClain], after he retired, give Mapes any insight into what his interactions with Madigan were? (Mapes said no)

Do you have any knowledge about whether or not [McClain] performed any sort of tasks or assignments for Madigan between 2017 and 2018? (Mapes said he didn’t recall)

Do you have any reason to think [McClain] was acting as an agent for [Madigan] after he retired in 2016; that is, doing work for him or carrying out assignments for him? (Mapes said he wasn’t “aware of that activity”)

We have the full list of questions and Mapes’ alleged lies here.

Yahaira Vega (left) and Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer, who were born with situs inversus — or “flipped organs” in their chest and abdomen, underwent double lung transplants at Northwestern Medicine. Provided by Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine surgeons perform rare transplants : In the span of a month, Northwestern Medicine’s surgeons performed rare “flipped organ” double lung transplants for two patients. Among the recipients of this procedure was Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer.



: In the span of a month, Northwestern Medicine’s surgeons performed rare “flipped organ” double lung transplants for two patients. Among the recipients of this procedure was Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer. Highland Park shooting suspect’s father asks judge to toss case : Robert Crimo Jr. was set to ask a judge today to dismiss his case in which authorities say he helped his son obtain a gun license three years before the younger man fatally shot seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.



: Robert Crimo Jr. was set to ask a judge today to dismiss his case in which authorities say he helped his son obtain a gun license three years before the younger man fatally shot seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Illinois to ban advertising guns to kids : The plan will outlaw gun advertisements that officials determine pose a public safety threat or appeal to children, militants or others who might go on to use the weapons illegally, the Associated Press reports.



: The plan will outlaw gun advertisements that officials determine pose a public safety threat or appeal to children, militants or others who might go on to use the weapons illegally, the Associated Press reports. Thousands of Illinoisans get kicked off Medicaid plans : More than 47,000 Illinois residents had been kicked off their Medicaid insurance plans as of last week, nearly a quarter of the population that was up for renewal starting May 1. According to state data, most were dropped because they didn’t submit their eligibility information on time.



: More than 47,000 Illinois residents had been kicked off their Medicaid insurance plans as of last week, nearly a quarter of the population that was up for renewal starting May 1. According to state data, most were dropped because they didn’t submit their eligibility information on time. July saw highest Illinois cannabis sales this year: Illinois cannabis sellers sold $140 million worth of weed in July. The majority of the cannabis sales were to state residents, totaling $104.3 million.

Eat at Cabra

From left: Cabra dishes Crab Causa and Shrimp Ceviche — and the view from the restaurant in Fulton Market. Cindy Hernandez/Sun-Times

I talked with Sun-Times reporter Cindy Hernandez, who suggests getting a bite to eat at Cabra in Fulton Market.

Cindy told me she recently ate at the restaurant and says it is the perfect spot for a date or to celebrate a special occasion.

“The Peruvian-inspired restaurant is on the roof of the Hoxton hotel. Wherever you’re seated, you get a gorgeous view of the city,” Cindy says.

“The staff was friendly, and they served some of the best ceviche I have ever had. Each dish I tried just kept getting better. This is the only restaurant I have ever given a 10/10.”

📍Cabra, 200 N. Green St.

Cynthia Martinez (from left), Joey Torres, Norma Torres, Jose Torres Jr. and Crystal Torres at Torres Omar Jewelers. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Reporting by Alejandro Hernandez

It’s no secret that Chicago’s small businesses faced a number of hurdles during the pandemic. Some companies had to close their doors for good, while others, like Torres Omar Jewelers in Logan Square, found ways to adapt.

The retailer, known for its list of celebrity clients, paid special attention to its online business by building out its e-commerce site. And in June, the company debuted a Torres Omar-branded line of jewelry that includes Italian Miami Cuban chains, pendants, bracelets and rings. Prices range from $100 to $1,000 and can be found in the store and on its website.

Torres Omar Jewelers, a family-owned business, recently celebrated its 43rd anniversary — and adapting to the times has played a critical role in its success, its owners say.

In 1980, Jose and Maria Torres opened Torres Jewelers in Lakeview after emigrating from Guanajuato, Mexico. In 1994, the couple opened a second store in Logan Square, 2624 N. Milwaukee Ave., and kept its previous name, which was Omar Jewelers. It wasn’t until 2008 that they merged the two names together to Torres Omar Jewelers and handed over the reins to their son, Jose Torres Jr.

When asked what he hopes people will remember from Torres Omar’s legacy, he kept it simple.

“Our legacy is about being family. It’s about showing love. It’s about helping people, and it’s about continuing to be part of the community.”

