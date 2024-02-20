Afternoon Edition: Would you buy a house with friends?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Whether you're in the market to buy a home or rent a place, affording housing in Chicago can be challenge.

In today's newsletter, we're focusing on some Chicagoans who've sought out an alternative solution — the co-op lifestyle.

Plus, we'll share an investigation into the origins of the migrant busing crisis in Chicago, new revelations in a sexual abuse lawsuit against former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and more. 👇

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Olivia Dimmer

Responding to housing prices: Many Chicagoans looking to buy a home are feeling priced out of the city, but in an effort to stay, some have been exploring an alternative path to homeownership — cooperative housing.

The co-op lifestyle: While cooperative housing comes in different styles, it’s generally defined as a group of people splitting the purchase of a home or multiunit building and sharing the common spaces.

One community's story: Bowers House, part of the Chicago-based Qumbya Housing Cooperative network, was founded as a cooperative house in 1991 and has 18 rooms. Residents have their own bedroom and share common spaces, including the kitchen, living room, coworking spaces, backyard and a library. Rooms range in price from $450 to $600 per month, depending on size. Another major draw of the house is the communal dinners and food, which usually run residents another $200-$240 a month and gives them access to fresh, often local, produce and other pantry staples — and utilities.

Key quote: "I definitely wouldn’t be able to afford to live in a house as big or as nice in this area if it wasn’t for Bowers," said Peter Reimer, who lives with their partner and baby in Bowers house. "Being near to public transit and the lake is really important to me, as is the community aspect. I get to live with other people who want to be a part of my life, my child’s life, and that is so valuable to me."

We've got a brief look inside Bowers House here.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens to former President Donald Trump in 2021 during a tour of an unfinished section of the border wall in Pharr, Texas. Getty Images

How we got here : In a new investigation, Sun-Times reporters spoke with some key decision-makers in Illinois and Texas about the early months of Texas’ program to export migrants to Democratic cities like Chicago. The origins of the crisis, they found, start with former President Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

: In a new investigation, Sun-Times reporters spoke with some key decision-makers in Illinois and Texas about the early months of Texas’ program to export migrants to Democratic cities like Chicago. The origins of the crisis, they found, start with former President Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Ex-top cop’s sex abuse suit : Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson proposed a wager during a Bears game in London that he would get his female driver’s underwear if the team won, according to a filing in a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse and harassment.

: Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson proposed a wager during a Bears game in London that he would get his female driver’s underwear if the team won, according to a filing in a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse and harassment. Battle for Cook County Court clerk : With just one term under her belt, Democratic Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez is facing a tough reelection fight against Mariyana Spyropoulos, a challenger from her own party in the March 19 primary.

: With just one term under her belt, Democratic Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez is facing a tough reelection fight against Mariyana Spyropoulos, a challenger from her own party in the March 19 primary. Metropolitan Planning Council leader exits : After two years, Darlene Hightower is stepping down as president and chief executive of the Metropolitan Planning Council, a nonprofit that advises communities about equitable growth. Hightower was the group’s first Black president and CEO.

: After two years, Darlene Hightower is stepping down as president and chief executive of the Metropolitan Planning Council, a nonprofit that advises communities about equitable growth. Hightower was the group’s first Black president and CEO. Chick-fil-A to open in Pullman : A vacant off-track betting site in Pullman will be transformed into a Chick-fil-A eatery by late fall. Construction is slated to begin this spring and is expected to create 145 jobs, in addition to 125 positions at the Chick-fil-A when it opens.

: A vacant off-track betting site in Pullman will be transformed into a Chick-fil-A eatery by late fall. Construction is slated to begin this spring and is expected to create 145 jobs, in addition to 125 positions at the Chick-fil-A when it opens. 3.5 stars for ‘Girl From the North Country’: Bob Dylan's classic tunes deepen the characters in Conor McPherson’s melancholy musical, writes Steven Oxman in a review for the Sun-Times.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

A scene from last year’s Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

🍸 A Sip of Culture

Friday, 6 p.m.

📍Recycled Modern, 5231 S. Harper Court

Bookstore Semi-Colon and vintage shop Recycled Modern are teaming up for this event that invites guests to "talk books, art, and culture with a cocktail in hand."

Admission: Free

🎶 The Blue Note Quintet

Friday, 8 p.m.

📍Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave.

Celebrate 85 years of the iconic jazz label Blue Note with this concert honoring the past, present and future of jazz, featuring performances from the Blue Note Quintet and bass legend Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio.

Admission: $45+

🐲 Argyle Lunar New Year Parade

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

📍West Argyle Street and North Winthrop Avenue.

Join the Uptown community in this Year of the Dragon celebration, featuring performances, pop-ups and a parade heading west on Argyle starting at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Indoor Farmers Market

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

📍Plant Chicago, 4459 S. Marshfield Ave.

You can shop for fresh produce, honey, baked goods, body care products and more from vendors indoors. Plus, food, family-friendly activies and more will be on-site.

Admission: Free

🌴 Cute Lil Market

Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

📍Royal Palms, 1750 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Warm up inside this tropical-themed shuffleboard venue that will showcase makers selling a range of goods, including candles, jewelry, clothing, vintage treasures and more.

Admission: Free

🐉 Chinatown Lunar New Year Celebration

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

📍24th Street and Wentworth Avenue, heading north on Wentworth

Celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon with this annual celebration featuring a 1 p.m. parade showcasing traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, colorful floats, marching bands and more.

Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

A 4-month-old sea otter pup explores the sea otter exhibit at the Shedd Aquarium. Provided Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Reporting Phyllis Cha

The Shedd Aquarium’s newest rescued pup made his debut in the sea otter exhibit, diving into the water and feasting on snacks from a caretaker, the Shedd said Thursday.

The 4-month-old pup, who isn’t yet named, dove 16 feet into the water to explore and cooed as he tottered around the space. He was introduced to the area before the exhibit was open to the public, but guests might have a chance to see him as he progresses and explores his new home, the Shedd said.

The pup, who arrived in November, is now 20 pounds but can grow up to 100 pounds. He has been weaned from formula, and his diet now consists of fish. Eventually, he will learn to pry open crabs and clams, according to the Shedd. Sea otters eat about 25% of their weight daily, so his diet will continue to grow.

He was rescued in October near the town of Seldovia, Alaska, 250 miles south of Anchorage, after he was found stranded and "vocalizing in distress," according to the Shedd’s website. Another male sea otter was approaching him aggressively when he was rescued by the Alaska SeaLife Center.

"It’s a rewarding moment for the team of caretakers and veterinarians who have been supporting the pup since his arrival to see him adapt to another space and tackle more milestones," said Lana Gonzalez, manager of penguins and otters at Shedd Aquarium.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What's one tip you have for living with roommates?

