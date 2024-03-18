Afternoon Edition: A cicada cataclysm is coming this summer

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

That's mainly because this past week saw several summer music festivals announce their returns, along with jam-packed lineups. I'm talking Pitchfork, ARC Music Festival and more.

Also returning this summer, but maybe a bit less exciting, are two different groups of periodic cicadas — a phenomenon happening for the first time in more than 200 years.

Reporting by Mary Norkol

Buzz of the broods: The buzzing of cicadas that marks any Midwestern summer will be even more intense this year as billions or even trillions emerge in a convergence of insects that no one alive has ever experienced. Two types of periodical cicadas will come above ground at the same time. One brood, or breeding group, emerges every 13 years, and the other comes every 17 years.

Once in a lifetime: The last time this natural phenomenon took place was 221 years ago — that's 34 years before Chicago was formally incorporated.

When to expect them: The periodical cicadas emerge once the soil that is around 7 inches into the ground reaches 64 degrees. Scientists estimate that will be in late May or early June this year. The cicadas that buzz in the area every year usually don’t emerge until later in the summer, so it’s not expected that the two will overlap.

Where they'll be: When the cicadas emerge from their years feeding underground, one brood that emerges every 17 years will be centered in northern Illinois, while the 13-year brood will be found in the southern part of the state. The two converge near Springfield, but there aren’t likely to be many, if any, places where both broods can be found at once. Even so, you won’t know because the broods look and sound identical.

Unpacking the phenomenon: Find the answers to more questions here

Evictions for migrants in Chicago shelters all around the city will begin Sunday, the city announced Friday. Sun-Times file

2024 ILLINOIS PRIMARY 🗳️

Graciela Guzmán (left), a Chicago Teachers Union organizer, is challenging state Sen. Natalie Toro (right) in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday. Pat Nabong and Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mitchell Armentrout

Race to watch: Chicago’s most hotly contested state legislative primary race has been simmering since last summer. All eyes are on the 20th state Senate District, which spans Logan Square, Avondale and Irving Park.

Who's running?: State Sen. Natalie Toro and Chicago Teachers Union organizer Graciela Guzmán. Toro won the appointment to her seat in July over Guzmán with the backing of moderate Democrats on the committee that filled the vacancy of former state Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, who resigned to join Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration.

Round two: Toro and Guzmán's fight for the 20th state Senate District once again pits establishment Democratic power in Springfield against the progressive movement that carried Johnson to the fifth floor of City Hall.

What Toro says: Toro — a former kindergarten and third grade teacher who grew up in the district, which spans Logan Square, Avondale and Irving Park, told the Sun-Times that she doesn't think the "centrist vs. progressive" narrative can be applied to this race. "I’m a single Latina teacher living in Logan Square. You couldn’t make a better progressive in a lab," said Toro, 36. "I’ve fought for expanding protective orders, insurance coverage for fertility, tax deductions for renters. I don’t know what isn’t progressive about any of that."

What Guzmán says: Guzmán, who worked as chief of staff to Pacione-Zayas, called their race a "litmus test" for the city’s leftward political movement — and she slammed Toro’s stated progressive priorities as "a fabrication." "This is the most progressive district not only in the city but in the state,” said Guzman, 34, who grew up in Los Angeles and studied anthropology at Grinnell College in Iowa before coming to Chicago as an organizer.

Other candidates: Guzmán and Toro are also up against self-funded physician and farmer David Nayak, as well as Geary Yonker, a longtime community activist in a district widely considered one of the most left-leaning in the state.

Sanders takes a side: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders earlier this week announced his endorsement for Guzmán.

We've got more on the race for the 20th district here — and more information you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Primary Election here.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Bagpipers perform along Columbus Drive during last year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Loop. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

🪩 Black Women In House Music

Friday, 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

📍Primary Night Club, 5 W. Division St.

Come out for this celebration of Women's History Month with tributes to House, Deep House and AfroHouse brought to you by an all-Black lineup of women DJs: Finding Ijeoma, Patricia of Chicago and DJ Lady D.

Admission: $23+

🎥 Technicolor weekend

Friday through Sunday

📍Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St.

This series highlights films made with the complex Technicolor film process that rendered movies in vivid colors. Films include Joseph Losey’s "The Boy with the Green Hair," Jack Starrett’s “Cleopatra Jones" and more.

Admission: $13

☘️ River dyeing + St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, 10 a.m., dyeing begins; 12:15 p.m., parade starts

📍Parade steps off at Columbus and Balbo

As is tradition, the plumbers union will dye the Chicago River green, with the best viewing along the river from State to Columbus. Then, the downtown parade steps off later in the afternoon.

Admission: Free

🛍️ Chicago Vintage Fest

Saturday and Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

📍Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Stop by for gems from more than 150 vintage and handmade vendors.

Admission: Free

🇮🇪 South Side Irish Parade

Sunday, 12 p.m.

📍Parade steps off at Western Ave. and W. 103rd St.

Celebrate Irish pride at this annual event, which bills itself as the largest community-based parade on St. Patrick’s Day outside of Ireland.

Admission: Free

🍀 Northwest Side Irish Parade

Sunday, 12 p.m.

📍Parade steps off at Onahan School, 6634 W. Raven St.

Beginning with a 10 a.m. assembly, this parade will step off at 12 p.m.

Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Peke’s Pozole founder Petra Guerrero sits with her son, Jonathan Macedo, at the restaurant in Archer Heights. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times

What began as a weekend food stand in a living room has become Peke's Pozole restaurant, a venture led by a mother and her son. They just moved to a new location, just steps from the previous brick-and-mortar, located at 4710 S. Pulaski Rd.

Petra Guerrero, originally from Chilapa de Álvarez, Guerrero, Mexico, immigrated to Chicago 29 years ago, after her husband, and she never imagined that one day she would own a restaurant.

Guerrero worked in factories while raising her family. Her food business evolved organically, with Guerrero cooking on the weekends in her then-home in Gage Park. She eventually decided to leave her factory job, and on May 17, 2018, Peke’s Pozole opened its doors in Archer Heights. The restaurant's name evolved from Guerrero's nickname "Peke."

Jonathan Macedo, Petra's youngest son and a Chicago native, recalled that since he was a child, he would help his mom arrange furniture for the home business, and now he is his mother's right-hand man.

The menu has grown to include tacos, picaditas, burritos and tortas, as well as red pozole (the home business had sold white and green pozole, the most common in Guerrero, Mexico).

Just a few months ago, they added two new features to the menu: cocktails and the "pozole flight," which allows customers to taste all three pozoles in one order.

"I am proud and happy of what we have achieved as a family, that people like our seasoning, because our recipes are quality," Guerrero said.

