Afternoon Edition: Palestinian community leaders rebuff White House

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today's newsletter, we've got reporting on Palestinian community leaders refusing to meet with White House officials in Chicago.

Plus, a breakdown of a referendum on your ballot, information on the upcoming solar eclipse and more community news you need to know this afternoon. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Nader Issa and Lynn Sweet

Rebuffing the White House: At least two dozen Palestinian, Arab and Muslim community leaders declined to meet with White House officials in the Chicago area on Thursday in protest of the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Echos of Michigan: The White House had hoped to regain support after similar rejections by leaders in Michigan — home to the largest Arab American population in the nation — and the decision by more than 100,000 Democratic voters in that state to select "uncommitted" on their ballots instead of President Joe Biden in Michigan's Feb. 27 primary election. Top White House officials may be facing the same pushback in Chicago with early voting already underway in Tuesday’s Illinois primary.

Key context: The White House officials' visit also comes as Chicago is preparing to host the Democratic National Convention in August and as the Israel-Hamas war has created rifts among Democrats in the wake of the mounting death toll in Gaza as a result of Israeli bombing attacks.

Calls for cease-fire: A letter obtained by the Sun-Times and signed by 20 local community organizations and 14 local leaders was expected to be published Thursday, explaining the decision to rebuff the White House. The letter notes that the U.S. has continued to fund Israel and blocked votes at the United Nations calling for a cease-fire, meaning a "meeting of the minds is nowhere in sight."

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Thousands attended Adler Planetarium’s Eclipse Fest during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Where to catch the solar eclipse : On April 8, a solar eclipse is set to cross North America, and Chicago-area residents can safely observe the spectacle in several locations. Downstate will be in the path of totality, but in Chicago, places like the Adler Planetarium and the Pullman National Historical Park are offering viewing opportunities. See the full list here.

: On April 8, a solar eclipse is set to cross North America, and Chicago-area residents can safely observe the spectacle in several locations. Downstate will be in the path of totality, but in Chicago, places like the Adler Planetarium and the Pullman National Historical Park are offering viewing opportunities. See the full list here. Migrant evictions loom : Amid a measles outbreak and one day after 18 Chicago City Council members signed a letter urging him to call off his 60-day eviction policy for city migrant shelters, Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed to forge ahead with an untold number of evictions on Saturday.

: Amid a measles outbreak and one day after 18 Chicago City Council members signed a letter urging him to call off his 60-day eviction policy for city migrant shelters, Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed to forge ahead with an untold number of evictions on Saturday. Measles outbreak continues : Two Chicago Public Schools students were among a handful of people reported to have measles, bringing the city's total up to 10 as of Wednesday evening, health and school officials confirmed.

: Two Chicago Public Schools students were among a handful of people reported to have measles, bringing the city's total up to 10 as of Wednesday evening, health and school officials confirmed. Path to certificate of innocence : Cook County prosecutors have dropped their opposition to two brothers receiving certificates of innocence in a 1994 murder case that was overturned based on allegations of torture by detectives working under disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

: Cook County prosecutors have dropped their opposition to two brothers receiving certificates of innocence in a 1994 murder case that was overturned based on allegations of torture by detectives working under disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge. Split-Rail owners plan next phase : With the West Town restaurant closed, owners Zoe Schor and Whitney LaMora will open Villanelle — a queer-focused event space, ready for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and other life milestones.

: With the West Town restaurant closed, owners Zoe Schor and Whitney LaMora will open Villanelle — a queer-focused event space, ready for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and other life milestones. Millennium Park’s 20th birthday party : Common and Fruko y Sus Tesos will be among the headliners for the Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration festival, scheduled for July 18-21 at the park, the city announced Thursday.

: Common and Fruko y Sus Tesos will be among the headliners for the Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration festival, scheduled for July 18-21 at the park, the city announced Thursday. 3.5 stars for ‘One Life’: This inspirational and unabashedly sentimental biopic tells the story of Nicholas Winton, who smuggled 669 Jewish children out of Prague during World War II, writes Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper.

2024 ILLINOIS PRIMARY 🗳️

A resident casts a ballot in early voting for the 2024 primary election on March 4 at the Northtown Branch of the Chicago Public Library in West Ridge. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ

When you hit the polls Tuesday, you'll have the opportunity to cast a vote for your preferred representatives — and you'll find on your ballot the Bring Chicago Home referendum.

What is it?: The referendum asks whether the city should increase a tax on the sale of high-end properties to raise revenue for homelessness prevention. The real estate transfer tax — a one-time tax imposed at the time of sale — would change from a flat tax to a three-tiered one. Under state law, voters must approve the measure to give the City Council the authority to enact the change.

How it would work: Under the proposal, the portion of property valued under $1 million would see a 20% decrease in the tax rate, from 0.75% to 0.6%. The portion of property valued between $1 million and $1.5 million would be taxed at 2%, and anything higher than $1.5 million would be taxed at four times the current rate, at 3%.

Where would the money go?: The increase in revenue generated under the new structure, an estimated $100 million annually, would be dedicated to funding affordable housing, rental subsidies and services to prevent homelessness.

Learn more: Check out our 2024 Voter Guide for more on what else to expect on your ballot, who your candidates are and races to watch.

VOTER GUIDE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Wendell Phillips Academy High School celebrates the team winning the IHSA Class 2A state boys basketball championship during a rally at the school gym on Wednesday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Audrey Hettleman

After 49 years, a state basketball championship trophy returned to Wendell Phillips Academy High School.

At a celebration rally held Wednesday afternoon at the school’s gym, players from the 1975 championship team joined this year’s squad in celebrating the Wildcats' win against the Benton Rangers in the Class 2A state championship game on Saturday.

Marty Murray, a junior on the 1975 squad, passed the trophy to Coach Paris Martin, who hoisted it over his head.

"I want to congratulate all my boys for understanding the message and putting it out there to show the world that you guys are great," Martin said.

Students, parents and community members joined the team at the school’s gym for the celebration, which featured speeches from school administrators, coaches, players and elected officials, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, U.S. Rep. Danny Davis and Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd).

After speeches from school officials, the team entered through a blue, white and black balloon arch as their classmates cheered them on. Cheers of "Let’s go, Wildcats!" flooded the gymnasium as the team took it in, wearing jerseys and matching blue-and-white shoes.

"At first it was up and down. It was bumpy roads, high mountains, high water, but we all just came together as one," said junior guard EJ Horton. "Everybody had one goal, one dream, and it all came true."

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

When you look back at the pandemic lockdown four years ago, what's something you learned about yourself?

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Chris Woldt