Safe Passage workers celebrated before Chicago kids go back to school

As Chicago gears up for the new school year, hundreds of Safe Passage workers received a boost of motivation during a celebration Tuesday afternoon at Wintrust Arena.
About 20 Safe Passage workers, who aim to ensure the safety of students walking to and from school, received awards for the work they’ve done over the years.
“You all are expressing the beauty of our faith, because you all are the guiding light that our neighborhoods look towards,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “You know when you’re raising a family in the City of Chicago, there are days that are difficult. But to see you all throughout our neighborhoods, around this city, brings me hope because your dedication and your commitment to the people of Chicago, it stems well beyond neighborhoods.”
About 1,200 Safe Passage workers serve 188 schools across the city, according to a Chicago Public Schools spokesperson.
Gregory Adams, one of the recipients of the award, is a Safe Passage worker with A Knock At Midnight.
In the 11 years he’s worked as a Safe Passage worker, he said he learned, “Community safety is a coordinating process. It takes a village to raise all of our students, so what we need is for all social systems — that’s beginning with the church, business, schools, the clinics and even the home and other community businesses — to all do a collaboration project where we all can buy into it so that we can all feel a sense of responsibility and accountability.”
