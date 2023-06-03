Chicago Gospel Music Festival 2023: PHOTO GALLERY

The sounds of glorious music filled Millennium Park on Saturday afternoon as the Chicago Gospel Music Festival got underway at Cloud Gate (“The Bean”).

The festival celebrates a variety of music genres from traditional choirs to R&B. The showcase of local choirs and musicians took place under sunny skies in the park.

Performances continue Saturday evening at the Pritzker Pavilion, starting at 5:30 p.m., featuring sets by Karen Clark Sheard and headliner Tye Tribbett, among others.

The fest continues Sunday at the Pritzker Pavilion with a 6:30 p.m. performance by RIZE Youth Company of their multidisciplinary theatrical production “Call Her By Name.”

The full festival schedule/lineup can be found at ChicagoGospelMusicFestival.us

Here’s are some festival highlights from Saturday afternoon:

Carsie Barnes IV and Favored Friday ABC perform during the Chicago Gospel Music Festival at Millennium Park in the Loop Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Rev. Michael Pfleger delivers a short sermon as Sam Williams and Selah St. Sabina Youth Choir of Chicago perform during the Chicago Gospel Music Festival at Millennium Park in the Loop on Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A member of Sam Williams and Selah St. Sabina Youth Choir of Chicago performs during the Chicago Gospel Music Festival at Millennium Park in the Loop Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The crowd cheers as Sam Williams and Selah St. Sabina Youth Choir of Chicago perform during the Chicago Gospel Music Festival at Millennium Park in the Loop Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Carsie Barnes IV and Favored Friday ABC perform during the Chicago Gospel Music Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times