Chicago Gospel Music Festival 2023: PHOTO GALLERY

The sounds of glorious music filled Millennium Park on Saturday afternoon as the Chicago Gospel Music Festival got underway at Cloud Gate (“The Bean”).
The festival celebrates a variety of music genres from traditional choirs to R&B. The showcase of local choirs and musicians took place under sunny skies in the park.
Performances continue Saturday evening at the Pritzker Pavilion, starting at 5:30 p.m., featuring sets by Karen Clark Sheard and headliner Tye Tribbett, among others.
The fest continues Sunday at the Pritzker Pavilion with a 6:30 p.m. performance by RIZE Youth Company of their multidisciplinary theatrical production “Call Her By Name.”
The full festival schedule/lineup can be found at ChicagoGospelMusicFestival.us
Here’s are some festival highlights from Saturday afternoon:
