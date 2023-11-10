The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Hundreds gather in Brighton Park to oppose proposed migrant camp

Plans call for the camp to be built on a vacant lot near West 38th Street and South California Avenue, costing the city $91,400-a-month.

By  Violet Miller and Pat Nabong
 Updated  
SHARE Hundreds gather in Brighton Park to oppose proposed migrant camp
Protesters march Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Brighton Park to oppose the proposed winter camp for asylum-seekers.

Protesters march Friday in Brighton Park to oppose the proposed winter camp for asylum-seekers.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds gathered to march and demonstrate in Brighton Park Friday afternoon to voice their opposition to a proposed winter camp for asylum-seekers in the Southwest Side neighborhood.

Plans call for the camp to be built on a vacant lot near West 38th Street and South California Avenue, where the city signed a $91,400-a-month lease for the first winterized tent city to house some of the thousands of migrants arriving in Chicago.

The crowd rallied near that site, then marched to the ward office of Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th), chanting “Julia, come out!” before returning to the vacant lot.

“We’re just here trying to get some justice and to speak our voice,” one speaker told the crowd. “It’s time to take back what belongs to us.”

Fliers distributed by organizers of the event — which were also taped to the ward office windows — suggested the city should instead put homeless residents into vacant properties, and also build the asylum-seeker camps in unincorporated areas, and include their own schools and other facilities.

Protesters stick flyers to Ald. Julia Ramirez’s (12th) office in Brighton Park during a protest on Nov. 10, 2023 to oppose the proposed winter camp for asylum-seekers.

Protesters stick flyers to Ald. Julia Ramirez’s (12th) office in Brighton Park on Friday during a protest to oppose the proposed winter camp for asylum-seekers.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Judy Mai, a 20-year Brighton Park resident, said she attended the protest to demand government officials meet with those who live near where the proposed camp site to get their input.

She said the Brighton Park community was “already crowded.”

“I need to send a message to the mayor and the aldermen,” Mai told the Sun-Times. “They want to put a camp in our community without speaking to us.”

To Ramirez, she would say: “You are my community representative you need to come out and see this and hear my words.”

Actually, Ramirez has come out before to talk to residents. But when she did so last month, protesters attacked Ramirez and an aide — forcing police to rescue both of them, whisking them away in a squad car.

Earlier this month, Ramirez said the city signed the lease without her knowledge and without asking the community, leaving her “frustrated and disappointed.”

Protesters chant outside Ald. Julia Ramirez’s (12th) office in Brighton Park on Nov. 10, 2023.

Protesters chant outside Ald. Julia Ramirez’s (12th) office in Brighton Park Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Protesters march in Brighton Park to oppose the proposed winter camp for asylum-seekers on Nov. 10, 2023.

Protesters march in Brighton Park on Friday to oppose the proposed winter camp for asylum-seekers.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Protesters chant outside Ald. Julia Ramirez’s (12th) office in Brighton Park on Nov. 10, 2023.

Protesters chant outside Ald. Julia Ramirez’s (12th) office in Brighton Park on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Related

Next Up In News
First heart transplant through VA-Northwestern Medicine collaboration goes to Navy vet
Finding refuge for Navy Pier’s dying palm trees a challenge for the grass roots
CTU got what it wanted with elected school board bill, then did an about face
Grand Lux Cafe’s pending closure saddens customers
Lawmakers approve lifting Illinois moratorium on new nuclear reactors
Metra nixes 10-ride ticket, reduces fare zones
The Latest
Dwayne Patterson, a Navy veteran, was the first patient to receive a heart transplant through a collaboration between Northwestern Medicine and the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.
Health
First heart transplant through VA-Northwestern Medicine collaboration goes to Navy vet
Dwayne Patterson served aboard the USS Carl Vinson. His heart transplant was at Northwestern Medicine, which operates a clinic at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago to treat advanced heart failure.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Trees inside the former Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier are seen as the area undergoes construction, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Entertainment and Culture
Finding refuge for Navy Pier’s dying palm trees a challenge for the grass roots
The Crystal Gardens will soon be demolished to make way for an immersive theater exhibit. Local artists are trying to save the plants.
By David Struett
 
Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, speaks about fair pay during a press conference to comment on the strike by part-time adjunct faculty members at Columbia College at 600 S Michigan Ave in the Loop, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Columnists
CTU got what it wanted with elected school board bill, then did an about face
Stacy Davis Gates complained online that reporters didn’t ask the CTU about the union’s reasons for not supporting a bill that would have given it a fully elected board right away.
By Rich Miller
 
The Grand Lux Cafe, located at 600 N. Michigan Ave. in the Streeterville neighborhood, and is closing in December, is seen in this photo, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.
News
Grand Lux Cafe’s pending closure saddens customers
The restaurant announced Thursday its last day serving customers will be Christmas Eve.
By Isabel Funk
 
Steam escaping from Exelon Corp.’s nuclear plant in Byron, Illinois, in the middle of farmland with a barn in the foreground.
Springfield
Lawmakers approve lifting Illinois moratorium on new nuclear reactors
Proponents say smaller nuclear reactors will help get the state to its goal of being carbon-free by 2045 by providing an alternative to coal and natural gas. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the measure.
By Tina Sfondeles
 