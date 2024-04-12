The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
After Yellow Line crash, Senate clears bill requiring transit agencies to make safety recommendations public

A new measure would require the city and state’s transportation agencies to post safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board that have been made within the past 12 months.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
Authorities investigated a CTA Yellow Line train that crashed into a piece of snow-removal equipment, sending 19 people to area hospitals on Nov. 16, 2023.

Authorities investigated a CTA Yellow Line train that crashed into a piece of snow removal equipment, sending 19 people to area hospitals on Nov. 16, 2023.

National Transportation Safety Board

A measure passed by the Illinois Senate on Friday would require the state and city's transportation agencies to make public annual reports about federal safety recommendations — a response to a November CTA train crash and derailment that sent 19 people to hospitals.

Illinois Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, sponsored the legislation that would require reports from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Regional Transit Authority, the Chicago Transit Authority and Metra that detail rail safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board made in the past 12 months, as well as the status of their implementation by Dec. 31 of each year.

The reports must be made public through an online portal on the transit agency's website, as well as the Illinois General Assembly's site.

The Illinois Senate approved the measure unanimously. It must still pass the Illinois House.

"Rail accidents can be prevented if our rail transit systems are regularly implementing federal safety recommendations and keeping those up to date and viewable to the riding public,” Simmons said in a statement after the bill's passage. “I want rail transit riders to feel safe as they commute."

In response to the legislation, the CTA in March told the Sun-Times in an email that formal NTSB recommendations and agency responses are already considered public documents and are available on the NTSB's website. The transit agency did not take a position on the measure but said, the "CTA is happy to provide copies of its regular NTSB status reports to any interested entity."

The NTSB released its preliminary report on the Yellow Line crash in December but did not rule on the cause of the crash. Federal investigators have said they’re looking at several factors in the crash, including debris on the tracks that impeded braking and incorrect braking distance estimates.

National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy in December said that the CTA informed her agency it would reduce maximum train speeds from 55 mph to 35 mph on the North Side rail line, and down to 25 mph in the area near the Howard station where the train slammed into a snowplow on the track Nov. 16.

The Yellow Line was closed for seven weeks after the collision that critically injured three people, including the operator, who “did not do anything wrong” according to the NTSB’s preliminary investigation, Homendy said.

The operator knew the plow was on the tracks for a training exercise and even passed it on an earlier run before the crash happened about 10:30 a.m. on a clear, 61-degree day, Homendy said.

But the operator didn’t know the plow’s exact location, and engaging the train’s emergency brake systems only slowed the train from 54 mph to 27 mph at impact, the NTSB noted in its initial report. It happened just after a bend that may have reduced the operator’s visibility down the track.

Damage to the Yellow Line train and other CTA equipment was estimated at $8.7 million, according to the NTSB. At least seven lawsuits have been filed against the CTA regarding the crash.

Contributing: David Struett, Mitchell Armentrout

