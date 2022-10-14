The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
Matt Eberflus: Bears QB Justin Fields is ‘sore’ but fine

Fields was battered Thursday night, taking 12 quarterback hits, five sacks and running a whopping 12 times.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields gets sacked during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on Thursday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Quarterback Justin Fields was sore the morning after the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders, but Bears head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t sound too concerned about his health.

“He’s a little bitsoretoday,” Eberflus said. “But he’ll be OK.”

Fields said Thursday night that he hurt his left shoulder, an injury that he also dealt with earlier during the season. It happened in the first half; he was spotted using resistance bands to stretch coming out of halftime.

Fields’ recovery is aided by the Bears’ schedule. They don’t play another game until Oct. 24, a “Monday Night Football” contest at the Patriots. Bears players met at Halas Hall on Friday and then left for a three-day weekend, which is allowed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement after a Thursday night game.

