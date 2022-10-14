Film study: How the Bears were held scoreless in red zone

From one 20-yard line to another, the Bears were dynamic Thursday.

Inside the red zone, though, they were a train wreck, coming away with no points despite being at the Commanders’ 5-yard line or closer on three different trips. The Bears became only the second team this season to post at least 390 yards and score less than 10 points, per ESPN Stats and Information.

“The good thing is we can move the ball whenever we want to,” receiver Darnell Mooney said after the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders.

The bad thing?For the second time in three games, the Bears failed to score a touchdown inside their opponent’s 20. It’s become an alarming trend for quarterback Justin Fields, given that accuracy and proper timing are essential to scoring touchdowns inside the red zone. He and the Bears found neither Thursday night. Here’s how it went down:

Overthrow

Of all the mistakes Fields made Thursday, one stood out.

“The one that’s making me mad is the one to [tight end Ryan Griffin] in the end zone,” Fields said. “He probably could have ran a little bit more, but he’s wide open.

“I got to hit that. I’m an NFL quarterback. I got to hit that.”

On second-and-goal from the 4 about three minutes into the second quarter, Fields faked a handoff to running back Khalil Herbert and then another one to receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who ran an end around from right to left.

Griffin was lined up on the right between right tackle Larry Borom and third-string tight end Trevon Wesco. Wesco pulled left to sell the end-around fake. Griffin blocked, too, then released right and ran into the end zone with only defensive end James Smith-Williams chasing him two steps behind.

He was wide open.

Fields, though, sailed the pass beyond the outstretched Griffin. For a quarterback who has struggled with anticipatory throws this season, it was crushing.

The Bears were eventually stuffed on a fourth-and-inches handoff to Khalil Herbert.

“You don’t have to make it harder than it is,” Fields said. “Pitch and catch.”

The final four

Fields’ ridiculous 39-yard scramble with about a minute to play gave the Bears the ball at the Commanders’ 5, down by five with four chances to win the game.

The next four plays were all called passes — remarkable, considering that the Bears on the season have thrown on only about one-quarter of their red-zone plays.

Eberflus said Friday the Bears could have run, but with no timeouts left they would have been put in an “O-zone” situation, meaning they’d need to hurry to spike the ball or throw into the end zone on the next play.

On first down, Fields dropped back to pass, scrambled right and got out of bounds for a gain of one. On second down, Mooney lined up at running back to Fields’ right and ran into the right flat. He was open at the 5 — but the ball was tipped by Smith-Williams and fell incomplete. Mooney was animated afterward, clapping his hands and screaming.

“I was a little frustrated on that play,” Mooney said, “because I knew it was a touchdown.”

On third down, Fields threw to receiver Dante Pettis in the back right corner of the end zone. Pettis got both hands on the ball but safety Darrick Forest brought him down and the ball squirted away. The Bears wanted pass interference.

“The dude is on my arm,” Pettis said.

On fourth down came Fields’ throw to Mooney, who bobbled the ball and fell inches short of the goal line near the right pylon.

“I guess if he didn’t bobble it, it probably would’ve been a touchdown, for real,” Fields said. “That just goes back to: finish the catch, finish the throw, finish the run, finish the blocks.”

Fields had faked a pitch left to David Montgomery before throwing to Mooney. The running back slipped open in the left flat, but Fields said he was his fifth read on the play.

“There is a 5 percent chance you’re going to get back to him,” he said.

Header

On second-and-goal from the Commanders’ 5 late in the first quarter, the Bears lined up three receivers right and put tight end Cole Kmet wide left. Facing man coverage, Fields knew where he wanted to go —to Kmet on a slant.

Fields looked left, planted his right foot and threw —off the helmet of Commanders defensive lineman Efe Obada, who had stunted from the outside and pushed left guard Lucas Patrick into the backfield.

The sidearm pass bounced off the maroon helmet into the air and was intercepted by lineman Jonathan Allen. It was Fields’ first-ever career red-zone interception.

Eberfus said he had no problem with Fields throwing sidearm. While Fields needs the situational awareness to not throw the ball off an oncoming defender’s head, he didn’t have the option of lobbing the ball to Kmet. The play required a fastball.

“It’s the arm angle, and the lanes are always tough down there when the field shrinks in the red zone,” Eberflus said. “It’s his instincts— you’ve got to be able to have the instincts to do that. They made a nice play. … You’ve just gotta change it around and move your arm angle …

“That’s gotta be a tight ball.”

Jason Lieser contributed.