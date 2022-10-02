The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Michael Badgley goes 4 for 4 vs. Giants filling in for Bears K Cairo Santos

He was working out in California on Thursday, trying out at Halas Hall on Friday and kicking for the Bears in his home state of New Jersey on Sunday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Michael Badgley goes 4 for 4 vs. Giants filling in for Bears K Cairo Santos
A photo of Bears kicker Michael Badgley from the game against the Giants.

Badgley (10) hit field goals from 29, 22, 40 and 35 yards against the Giants.

AP Photos

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There was little cause for joy in the Bears’ locker room after they crawled to a 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday with mishaps in all phases, but kicker Michael Badgley was justified in smiling.

In the Bears’ moment of need, with ultra-reliable kicker Cairo Santos away because of a personal situation, Badgley stepped in and made all four of his field goals. He hit from 29, 22, 40 and 35 yards in his debut, about 24 hours after signing with the team.

“I’m expecting a call every week to get a workout and go play,” he said. “They had something come up, I came in and won the job, and here we are.”

Badgley, 27, was working out in Huntington Beach, Calif., when the Bears called Thursday to see how quickly he could get to Halas Hall for a tryout. He landed shortly after midnight and was on the field Friday afternoon competing against Josh Lambo and Brian Johnson.

The next day, he signed a practice squad contract — with an immediate promotion to the active roster for the game — and boarded the team charter to kick against his childhood team. Badgley grew up in nearby Summit, N.J. and had a crew of family and friends in the stands.

He got the full MetLife Stadium experience, too, with light rain and wind that was officially 10 miles per hour but often gusted.

“Growing up, coming to Giants games, you know how it swirls... so you come into a game like this expecting that,” Badgley said. “I just figured, aim through the middle and let it go.”

Punter Trenton Gill handled kickoff duties, which Santos usually handles.

The Bears would be wise to keep Badgley around regardless of when Santos expects to return.

It’s common for a team to keep a kicker on its practice squad, and that’s actually how Santos got the job in 2020. Since then, he has made 91% of his field goals and 94% of his extra points.

Badgley, meanwhile, is in his fifth season and made 18 of 22 field goals and 40 of 41 extra points between stays with the Colts and Titans last season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Too much forward progress from the Giants’ Daniel Jones, not enough from the Bears’ Justin Fields
Justin Fields struggles again in Bears’ 20-12 loss to Giants
Another hit to Bears’ offensive line as LG Cody Whitehair exits Giants game with knee injury
Vikings defeat Saints 28-25 in NFL’s first London game this season
Justin Fields discovers air attack, is sacked 5 times in first half
Bears WR Velus Jones active, will make NFL debut
The Latest
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones running for a touchdown Sunday.
Bears
Too much forward progress from the Giants’ Daniel Jones, not enough from the Bears’ Justin Fields
Bears manage just four field goals in a 20-12 loss.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes during the first half Sunday against the Lions.
NFL
Geno Smith leads Seahawks to 48-45 win over the Lions
Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said that he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.
Sports Media
Terry Bradshaw reveals he’s undergone cancer treatments
Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and later had treatment for a kind of skin cancer.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence during the second quarter Sunday.
Bears
Justin Fields struggles again in Bears’ 20-12 loss to Giants
The Bears didn’t score a touchdown.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears left guard Cody Whitehair.
Bears
Another hit to Bears’ offensive line as LG Cody Whitehair exits Giants game with knee injury
The Bears still haven’t had their original starting offensive line on the field this season.
By Jason Lieser
 