Friday, October 28, 2022
Bears likely to miss Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday

The Cowboys running back was ruled doubtful with a right knee injury

By  Patrick Finley
   
Ezekiel Elliott runs against the Lions last week.

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Bears figure to face a Cowboys team missing its lead running back after Ezekiel Elliott was ruled doubtful for Sunday’s game with a right knee injury.

Elliott was hurt last week against the Lions and did not practice all week. Sitting him Sunday would benefit the Cowboys, who have a bye after the Bears game.

Tony Pollard, who has been successful in a tandem with Elliott, would get the majority of the carries with him gone.

“Pollard is a good back,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. “They have a couple good backs. Obviously, Zeke, I have known him forever. He’s powerful and an unbelievable back. Pollard is a good back, too.

“They got the one-two punch just like we have. It’ll adjust their thinking a little bit, but we’ll see how it goes during the game. We will have to see how it goes.”

