The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Vikings thumping sloppy Bears 21-10 at halftime

The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and are dominating the Bears’ defense.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Vikings thumping sloppy Bears 21-10 at halftime
A photo of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook running for a touchdown against the Bears on Sunday.

Dalvin Cook ran for two touchdowns in the first half.

AP Photos

MINNEAPOLIS — The Bears are embarrassing themselves in every aspect against the Vikings today and trail 21-10 at halftime.

The defense has been virtually invisible, and the offense is having trouble even running a play.

From the start, the Vikings have done as they pleased offensively. With top cornerback Jaylon Johnson sidelined by a quad injury for the third consecutive game, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson hit 100 yards early in the second quarter. He also threw a 23-yard pass.

Jefferson has caught all 10 passes thrown to him and has 138 yards at halftime.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed his first 17 passes and is 22 of 26 for 217 yards and a touchdown for a 114.3 passer rating at halftime. Running back Dalvin Cook has 10 yards at 5.3 per carry and scored two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Bears’ offense has looked like it usually does. It started the day with a delay of game, then committed a false start on third-and-11 later in that series. The Bears also began the second quarter with a fumbled snap on first down from their own 14, and that quickly turned into a punt.

Quarterback Justin Fields completed just 3 of 8 passes for 73 yards in the first half and ran three times for 11 yards. David Montgomery is back after missing time with an ankle injury and has three carries for 11 yards and a touchdown in his return.

The Bears finally got something going just before halftime. After a 15-yard punt by the Vikings set them up at midfield, Fields launched a 39-yard pass to Darnell Mooney, who made a one-handed catch. Montgomery ran it in from the 9-yard line with 1:08 left.

The Bears had the ball for just 7:28 in the first half and ran 18 plays.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ inactives vs. Vikings: RB David Montgomery returns from ankle injury
Bears vs. Vikings — What to Watch 4
Justin Jefferson leads the golden age of WRs — and the Bears lag behind
Matt Eberflus unfazed by rookie CB Kyler Gordon’s rough month
Loss of dear friend and former colleague a heavy blow for Mike Ditka
Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson (quad) takes ‘big step,’ but unlikely to play vs. Vikings
The Latest
Supporters of Indigenous Peoples’ Day hold signs and listen to speakers at Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Other Views
I’m an educator. Our schools must teach students the whole truth about Columbus.
When my high school students discussed what they learned in elementary school, their depiction — of a heroic Columbus discovering America — mirrored what I learned some 30 years ago.
By Gina Caneva
 
Mrazek__3_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks utilizing Petr Mrazek, Alex Stalock as active puck-handling goaltenders
Stalock and Mrazek are both eager to leave their crease and play the puck, which could help stymie opponent forechecks and orchestrate quicker breakouts.
By Ben Pope
 
IMG_2732.jpg
Music
Harry Styles dazzles in high-energy, sequined-filled Chicago residency opening
Clad in a shimmering, sequinned tracksuit, the British pop star delivered a dazzling hit parade — working every inch of the stage to give thousands of screaming fans an unforgettable night.
By Matt Moore
 
Brother Rice’s Ryan Hartz (17) takes the ball within inches of the goal line in the game against Joliet Catholic.
High School Football
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 7 in high school football
Brother Rice is a factor, Drew Surges is a star, Southwest Prairie fun and freshmen to watch.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Simeon’s Cameron Ashley (80) congratulates Andre Crews (4) after his touchdown against Kenwood.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 8
Morgan Park joins ahead of Saturday’s big showdown vs. Simeon.
By Michael O’Brien
 