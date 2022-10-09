Vikings thumping sloppy Bears 21-10 at halftime

MINNEAPOLIS — The Bears are embarrassing themselves in every aspect against the Vikings today and trail 21-10 at halftime.

The defense has been virtually invisible, and the offense is having trouble even running a play.

From the start, the Vikings have done as they pleased offensively. With top cornerback Jaylon Johnson sidelined by a quad injury for the third consecutive game, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson hit 100 yards early in the second quarter. He also threw a 23-yard pass.

Jefferson has caught all 10 passes thrown to him and has 138 yards at halftime.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed his first 17 passes and is 22 of 26 for 217 yards and a touchdown for a 114.3 passer rating at halftime. Running back Dalvin Cook has 10 yards at 5.3 per carry and scored two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Bears’ offense has looked like it usually does. It started the day with a delay of game, then committed a false start on third-and-11 later in that series. The Bears also began the second quarter with a fumbled snap on first down from their own 14, and that quickly turned into a punt.

Quarterback Justin Fields completed just 3 of 8 passes for 73 yards in the first half and ran three times for 11 yards. David Montgomery is back after missing time with an ankle injury and has three carries for 11 yards and a touchdown in his return.

The Bears finally got something going just before halftime. After a 15-yard punt by the Vikings set them up at midfield, Fields launched a 39-yard pass to Darnell Mooney, who made a one-handed catch. Montgomery ran it in from the 9-yard line with 1:08 left.

The Bears had the ball for just 7:28 in the first half and ran 18 plays.

