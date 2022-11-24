The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Bears QB Justin Fields remains limited in practice

He separated his left shoulder Sunday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons

Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts after running the ball Sunday.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was limited in practice Thursday, leaving his status to start Sunday’s game against the Jets very much in doubt.

Fields separated his left shoulder when he landed awkwardly after a fourth-quarter tackle in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. The Bears held a walk-through Wednesday, but estimated that he would have been limited had it been a full practice.

Fields said Wednesday that he was in considerable pain. That figures to be the case all week — though Fields could have a numbing injection an hour or so before kickoff Sunday that would make his shoulder feel better.

Two Bears rookie starters remained out Thursday with concussions: safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon. The former was pulled out of the game by independent concussion spotters twice Sunday before was allowed to return and finish the game. Gordon did not finish the game.

Linebacker Sterling Weatherford is also in concussion protocol.

Guard Teven Jenkins, who has a hip injury, practiced in full for the second-straight day.

