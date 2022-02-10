Bears name Andre Curtis safeties coach

Andre Curtis, who coached some of the league’s best safeties during his time in Seattle, was named the Bears’ new safeties coach Thursday.

He spent the last four seasons as the team’s defensive passing game coordinator before the Seahawks fired coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and Curtis last month. Before that, he was the team’s safeties coach from 2015-16 and defensive backs coach in 2017.

Curtis, who is 45, has coached Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Shaquil Giffin, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs to a combined nine Pro Bowl berths. He’ll work alongside defensive backs coach James Rowe, who came from the Colts alongside coach Matt Eberflus, defensive coordinator Alan Williams and other defensive position coaches.

Curtis was the Giants’ defensive quality control coach from 2006-08, the Rams’ defensive backs coach from 2009-11 and the Saints’ assistant secondary coach from 2012-14. The VMI alum was a linebackers coach at his alma mater and a defensive ends coach at Georgia Southern before entering the NFL.