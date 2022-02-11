 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sean Desai to join Seahawks as associate head coach

The former Bears defensive coordinator interviewed with coach Pete Carroll for the position last month, but the job went to another former Bears assistant, Clint Hurtt.

By Patrick Finley
Former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is slated to become the Seahawks’ associate head coach.
Former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is slated to become the Seahawks’ associate head coach.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is slated to become the Seahawks’ associate head coach, a source confirmed Friday morning.

He won’t be their defensive coordinator, though. He interviewed with coach Pete Carroll for the position last month, but the job went to another former Bears assistant, Clint Hurtt.

Desai talked to multiple teams about their coordinator jobs — including the Giants, Raiders and Vikings — in the month since the Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy. Now he’ll head to only the second NFL team of his career.

He first joined the Bears as a defensive quality control coach in 2013. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2018 after the Bears denied Vic Fangio’s request to bring Desai with him to Denver. The Bears cast a wide net to find a new coordinator last offseason and settled on Desai, who’d never called plays before.

Desai acquitted himself well last year. Despite losing Khalil Mack to injury early in the season, the Bears allowed the sixth-fewest yards in the NFL — but ranked No. 22 in points allowed.

The Seahawks fired coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive pass-game coordinator Andre Curtis last month. This week, the Bears added Curtis as their safeties coach.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

SWAT responds after gunman shoots at police in East Garfield Park

No officer was injured, but several rounds struck a squad car, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Film release proves a tough act to follow even for engrossing ‘West Side Story’ on stage

Despite some creative constraints, the fundamentals of story and songs still work, and a middling version of something great is still pretty darn good.

By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times

Testimony wraps in trial of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson; closings expected Monday

Federal prosecutors rested their case against the 11th Ward City Council member Friday, and Thompson’s lawyers called a series of witnesses to testify about Thompson’s good character.

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak

Lightfoot hints at new proposals for Soldier Field

The future of Soldier Field has been up in the air since September when the Bears announced plans to move from the historic downtown stadium to the Arlington International Racecourse.

By Josephine Stratman

Super Bowl viewer’s guide

Here are some things to know about the game as well as Super Bowl-related programming.

By Joe Reedy | Associated Press

Man charged with killing South Side dance coach whose studio was a safe space for children

Diontay Kimberly, 31, was identified by police and the man who shot and killed Verndell Smith on May 19, Chicago police announced Friday.

By David Struett