Sunday, April 28, 2024
The Bears' roster has stacked up beautifully. Your move, Matt Eberflus.

As the organization checks major boxes on its checklist, it’ll still spend this season evaluating whether it has the right guy in Eberflus. He has no more margin for mistakes.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

At 10-24, Eberflus has the third-worst record in franchise history and a lot to prove this season.

Wesley Hitt/Getty

Mere months after dodging questions about whether the Bears would fire him at the end of a season wrecked by scandal on his staff, epic collapses on the field and general frustration, coach Matt Eberflus has been put in charge of the franchise’s greatest resource in recent history: quarterback Caleb Williams, the much celebrated and long-awaited No. 1 draft pick.

That’s a wild swing in fortune, and it raises the very valid concern of whether he knows what to do with everything he has been handed.

As the Bears continue checking boxes in their quest to contend for a championship — and they checked the biggest one by landing someone they expect to be a franchise quarterback — uncertainty lingers about Eberflus.

General manager Ryan Poles believes he’s the right guy, but there’s nothing concrete about that confidence. There’s a lot more faith than proof at the moment.

Eberflus has been coaching more than three decades, but that was exclusively on defense until the Bears hired him as head coach two years ago. He was asked about that on his very first day at Halas Hall, knowing he would be held responsible for the offense regardless of what his background was, and he said he was “excited about that.”

Two seasons later, the Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and traded quarterback Justin Fields. The Getsy hire, one of the biggest of Eberflus’ career, was rushed and ill-fated. And while Fields clearly has limitations, it’s indisputable that Eberflus’ staff failed to bring out the best of him.

Eberflus will get another shot at it, but this time with a player considered to be the best prospect of the last three draft classes and with the future of the organization riding on his development.

“It’s a group process,” Eberflus said at the end of the draft. “All of us together are going to do that at the same time.

“Caleb is in a really good spot. He’s starting at a good spot and he’s going to finish at a good spot. We’ve got to get him to the first game being the most prepared that he can be up to that point.”

A few things there need elaboration.

The group will include Poles and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and Poles said going into the offseason he’d be more involved in the offensive coordinator hiring than he was when the Bears chose Getsy. Collectively, they also installed Thomas Brown as the passing game coordinator, which would help them maintain continuity if this all goes so smashingly well that Waldron becomes a hot head-coaching candidate, and onboarded an established quarterbacks coach in Kerry Joseph.

So that’s the “us” Eberflus mentioned.

He also pointed to Williams beginning his career in good position, and that’s partly because of his tremendous talent and partly because Poles has stocked the offense with strong skill players. Few quarterbacks picked high in the draft are surrounded by this much firepower upon arrival: wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, tight end Cole Kmet and running back D’Andre Swift.

“It’s going to be tough to defend,” Eberflus said. “If you look at the receiving corps, they’re all different. The halfbacks are all different. The tight ends are different. That’s a credit to Ryan to be able to bring those guys together… it’s going to be very difficult to defend.”

The offense is almost too stacked to fail.

That’s probably the starting point on Poles’ evaluation of Eberflus this season. There’s consensus that the personnel department did its job. Now it’s the coaching staff’s turn.

If the team, and specifically Williams and the offense, comes up short this season, there’s little chance Poles will tolerate it. He undoubtedly believes he has put enough pieces in place for the offense to finally thrive, and if it doesn’t, the investigation into why would start with Eberflus.

The Bears aren’t planning on that failure, of course, but Poles could’ve foreseen it as a possibility when he made the gutsy call to retain Eberflus in January. Moving on from Fields in favor of Williams already was a strong probability at that point, and at a time when the organization is trying to do everything possible to facilitate his growth, a coaching change after one season wouldn’t be ideal.

The Bears know that firsthand after it happened with Mitch Trubisky and Fields. It’s an exasperating cycle. The upside this time would be that Poles has credibility to find an upgrade and Williams is so gifted that any newcomer would be happy to have him.

That’s several steps down a pretty pessimistic path, and nobody wants to think about that coming off a landmark draft. The Bears haven’t felt this good about where they’re headed since the buildup to their Super Bowl run. But those enormous expectations are exactly why Eberflus doesn’t have any margin for more mistakes.

