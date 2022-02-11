Khalil Herbert on new coach Matt Eberflus: ‘I love his energy’

LOS ANGELES — Khalil Herbert didn’t go to “Radio Row” on Friday to hawk anyone’s product or promote someone’s website. The Bears rookie running back just wanted to see the Super Bowl circus for himself.

“I didn’t know that it was this intense,” he said. “But it’s definitely an experience.”

Could he imagine having to play in a game this weekend?

“I’ve been imagining that since I was a kid,” he said. “Hopefully I’m gonna get there one day. Hopefully next season. It’s definitely surreal being here.”

Herbert flew to Los Angeles after meeting with new head coach Matt Eberflus for the first time Thursday at Halas Hall. Eberflus repeated what he said when he was hired — that he wants his players to be ready to run.

“I love his energy,” he said. “Being able to see him in person and get to talking a little bit, just how he is and to see his demeanor. …The staff he’s hired, I feel like he’s gonna do a great job.”

That includes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, the Packers’ former quarterbacks coach.

“I feel like we’re gonna have some fun on offense,” he said.

After running for 403 yards and two touchdowns on 103 carries as a rookie, Herbert is spending the offseason working on his speed and strength in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. His goal is to build on his solid first season.

“Capitalizing on my rookie year,” he said. “Learning from the things I did well, the things I did bad.”

Bears fill staff

The Bears are done creating their coaching staff after making three more hires Friday.

They named Carlos Polk, a former Nebraska standout and Chargers player, their new assistant special teams coach. Polk held that role last year with the Jaguars, in 2019 with the Cowboys and from 2014-18 with the Buccaneers.

Justin Hinds, Western Carolina’s defensive coordinator last year, will be the assistant defensive line coach. Kevin Koch, who had been Northwestern’s defensive quality control analyst the last three years and once served as an assistant at Benedictine University in Lisle, will hold the title of coaching assistant.

Desai to Seattle

Former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is slated to become the Seahawks’ associate head coach, a source confirmed. He won’t be their defensive coordinator, though. He interviewed with coach Pete Carroll for the position last month, but the job went to another former Bears assistant, Clint Hurtt.

Desai talked to multiple teams about their coordinator jobs — including the Giants, Raiders and Vikings — in the month since the Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy.

This and that

•As expected, the Rams put tight end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve Friday, ruling him out for Sunday’s game. Higbee hadn’t practiced since hurting his knee in the NFC title game. The Rams also put offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) on IR.

•Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, practiced in full Friday after being limited by a groin injury. He’s expected to play Sunday.

• Bears fan Terrence Young was one of three people picked to the Ford Hall of Fans, which honors the league’s biggest supporters in conjunction with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.