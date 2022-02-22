 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: no update on my future

Rodgers made his scheduled appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” — and offered no clarity about what he will do in 2022.

By Patrick Finley
Aaron Rodgers said during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he has no announcement to make about his future.
Aaron Rodgers said during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he has no announcement to make about his future.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fueled speculation he could make an announcement about his future plans soon when, on Monday night, he posted a series of photos and comments on Instagram that he dubbed #MondayNightGratitude.

He thanked everyone from Packers players and coaches — including new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, his old quarterbacks coach — to actress Shailene Woodley, with whom he’d recently split.

Then Rodgers made his scheduled appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” — and offered no clarity about what he will do in 2022.

“No decision about my future today,” he said.

He said he wants to still have conversations with friends and teammates before making his decision. Rodgers said he was happy to see the Packers hire Tom Clements, his mentor, as their new quarterbacks coach. He said meetings with Packers coaches after the season ended were better than previous years “in a positive way.”

Rodgers’ biggest revelation Tuesday: h’es coming off a 12-day cleanse that he said prompted him to focus on gratitude.

Rodgers could return to play for the Packers — he has one year left on his deal — or ask for a trade, or even retire.

After winning his second-straight NFL MVP award earlier this month, Rodgers said he wanted to make a decision about his future quickly — and certainly before the start of free agency March 16. The 38-year-old said at the time that “I don’t fear retirement” and “I don’t fear moving on.” He even praised Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, with whom he feuded a year ago, saying there was “so much growth” in 2021 that “didn’t go unnoticed.”

Rodgers said that he didn’t want to be part of a Packers’ rebuild; receiver Davante Adams is a pending free agent who could get the franchise tag.

The Bears were waiting for Rodgers’ decision. In October, he famously screamed at Bears fans that “all my [expletive] life, I own you.” He wasn’t wrong — he’s 23-5 all-time against his rivals.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Parliamentary maneuver likely to delay City Council showdown on gang asset forfeiture ordinance, mayor’s deputy floor leader says

Any two City Council members — no reason needed — can delay a vote for one meeting. Ald. George Cardenas expects that stalling tactic to be used to delay a vote on s proposal to sue gangs and seize their assets.

By Fran Spielman

Ukrainian Americans are committed to preserving an identity Putin wants to destroy

The Ukrainian American diaspora, topping 1.1 million people, live primarily in big cities like New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. Many fled political persecution or are descendants of those who did.

By Katja Kolcio

3-year-old boy hurt in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

The child was in a car with a woman at Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By David Struett

Some Las Vegas Strip casinos to get new facades, familiar names

Caesars Entertainment Inc., owner of the venerable Bally’s Las Vegas, announced it plans to rename its heart-of-the-Strip towers the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

By Associated Press

CTU should focus on education, not making public policy

It’s absolutely crucial to prioritize classroom teaching and school resources, and resolve these issues first before tackling any other social or political problems.

By Letters to the Editor

Dishin’ on the Dish: the Italiano sandwich at Lardon

Lardon’s meat and cheese boards have been a hit as a platter to share among friends and family, but its take on a Chicago staple – an Italian sub – has also been a crowd pleaser, especially among the lunch rush.

By Madeline Kenney