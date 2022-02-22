Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: no update on my future

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fueled speculation he could make an announcement about his future plans soon when, on Monday night, he posted a series of photos and comments on Instagram that he dubbed #MondayNightGratitude.

He thanked everyone from Packers players and coaches — including new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, his old quarterbacks coach — to actress Shailene Woodley, with whom he’d recently split.

Then Rodgers made his scheduled appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” — and offered no clarity about what he will do in 2022.

“No decision about my future today,” he said.

He said he wants to still have conversations with friends and teammates before making his decision. Rodgers said he was happy to see the Packers hire Tom Clements, his mentor, as their new quarterbacks coach. He said meetings with Packers coaches after the season ended were better than previous years “in a positive way.”

Rodgers’ biggest revelation Tuesday: h’es coming off a 12-day cleanse that he said prompted him to focus on gratitude.

Rodgers could return to play for the Packers — he has one year left on his deal — or ask for a trade, or even retire.

After winning his second-straight NFL MVP award earlier this month, Rodgers said he wanted to make a decision about his future quickly — and certainly before the start of free agency March 16. The 38-year-old said at the time that “I don’t fear retirement” and “I don’t fear moving on.” He even praised Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, with whom he feuded a year ago, saying there was “so much growth” in 2021 that “didn’t go unnoticed.”

Rodgers said that he didn’t want to be part of a Packers’ rebuild; receiver Davante Adams is a pending free agent who could get the franchise tag.

The Bears were waiting for Rodgers’ decision. In October, he famously screamed at Bears fans that “all my [expletive] life, I own you.” He wasn’t wrong — he’s 23-5 all-time against his rivals.