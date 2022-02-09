 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

As NFL pushes back on Brian Flores’ allegations, Roger Goodell cites failures

Goodell also addressed the ongoing problems with the Commanders and his hope that a ‘diverse owner’ will buy the Broncos.

By Jason Lieser
The NFL called Flores’ allegations “without merit,” but Goodell said Wednesday the league has failed to incorporate diversity.
AP Photos

LOS ANGELES — The NFL has wandered into the curious position of rebutting coach Brian Flores’ allegations of racially discriminatory hiring practices by saying “diversity is core to everything we do,” but also saying its teams are failing to follow through on that aspiration.

So which is it?

Commissioner Roger Goodell tried to answer that Wednesday in his annual state-of-the-league press conference. There wasn’t much he could say to defend a league in which there are just five head coaches of color.

“We’re not doing a good enough job here,” Goodell said. “Let’s make sure that we’re looking at diversity and incentivizing that for everybody in our building... We’re not having the success we want with head coaches.”

The Rooney rule requires teams to interview outside candidates of color for coordinator, head coach and senior level positions in the front office. There has long been speculation that some candidates are asked to interview simply to satisfy the rule, but Flores shined a spotlight on it by suing the NFL, the Giants, the Dolphins and the Broncos last week.

Among other issues he raised, Flores alleged the Giants put him through a sham interview, the Broncos clearly did not take him seriously and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss he suffered in an effort to tank during his first season coaching. The totality of the injustices he endured showed a pattern of racist practices in the NFL, Flores said in his suit.

He interviewed with several teams this offseason, including the Bears.

Goodell also said Wednesday the league will conduct an investigation into a sexual harassment claim against Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, he is pushing for a “diverse owner” to buy the Broncos and that the NFL will begin hosting games in Munich and Frankfort next season.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Former ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris to plead guilty

A judge ordered Harris, charged in a federal sex crimes case, held behind bars in October 2020, finding that the evidence against him "overwhelmingly supports detention" and suggested he would be a danger to the community if released.

By Jon Seidel

Obama kicked off presidential campaign 15 years ago in Springfield: A look back and forward

Thursday marks 15 years since Barack Obama officially launched his first presidential campaign on the steps of the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

By Lynn Sweet

2 teens — 1 on electronic monitoring — charged in boy’s fatal shooting as he walked home from school: police

A 15-year-old boy was walking home from school in Bronzeville on Tuesday.

By Madeline Kenney

Injury updates on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams

Dosunmu went into the concussion protocol on Tuesday, but the hope from coach Billy Donovan was it will be a quick return. As for Williams (wrist surgery), it was more baby steps on Wednesday, but steps forward for the second-year forward.

By Joe Cowley

Man charged with attempted murder of a Gary police officer

Kameron Tremar Cooks Jr. faces one count of attempted murder and additional felony charges of aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

By Sun-Times Wire

Accountant takes center stage at Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s trial, gets in trouble himself

Someone overheard Robert Hannigan talking to two upcoming witnesses — in violation of a court order — during a lunch break while Thompson’s friends and family were seen nearby. Hannigan allegedly called his cross-examination "just a game of gotcha."

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak