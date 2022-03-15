Bears continue to stress out their fans

If Bears fans feel more stressed out than the typical NFL follower, it’s not their imaginations.

Betting information site The Action Networkranked the teams that induced the most stress in their fans, and the Bears came in ninth of the NFL’s 32 clubs.

The Ravens were the NFL’s most-stressful team, followed by the Giants, Lions, Browns and Raiders. The Buccaneers were rated the least-stressful team for fans to follow. The Packers were literally and figuratively chill, ranking No. 30 on the list.

The Action Network’s NFL’s Stress Score Index was created by integrating a variety of metrics:

