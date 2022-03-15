The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Bears continue to stress out their fans

Betting information site The Action Network ranked the teams that induced the most stress in their fans, and the Bears came in ninth of the NFL’s 32 clubs.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 15, 2022 03:09 PM
Bears fans apparently get very stressed out by their team.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

If Bears fans feel more stressed out than the typical NFL follower, it’s not their imaginations.

The Ravens were the NFL’s most-stressful team, followed by the Giants, Lions, Browns and Raiders. The Buccaneers were rated the least-stressful team for fans to follow. The Packers were literally and figuratively chill, ranking No. 30 on the list.

The Action Network’s NFL’s Stress Score Index was created by integrating a variety of metrics:

  • Losses: Losses during the 2021-22 NFL season.
  • Win %: Win percentage during the 2021-22 NFL season.
  • Close Wins: Games won by a margin of 4 points or less.
  • Close Losses: Games lost by a margin of 4 points or less
  • Losses as Favorite: Losses when tipped as the favorite.
  • Penalties Per Game: Penalties conceded per game
  • Giveaways Per Game: Number of interceptions and fumbles per game.
  • Games Missed through Injuries: Total games missed by players during the 2021-22 NFL season.
  • Negative Comments: Number of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 aimed at the team.   
  • Negative Comment Percentage: Percentage of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 aimed at the team.

