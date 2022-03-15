Bears continue to stress out their fans

If Bears fans feel more stressed out than the typical NFL follower, it’s not their imaginations.
Betting information site The Action Networkranked the teams that induced the most stress in their fans, and the Bears came in ninth of the NFL’s 32 clubs.
The Ravens were the NFL’s most-stressful team, followed by the Giants, Lions, Browns and Raiders. The Buccaneers were rated the least-stressful team for fans to follow. The Packers were literally and figuratively chill, ranking No. 30 on the list.
The Action Network’s NFL’s Stress Score Index was created by integrating a variety of metrics:
- Losses: Losses during the 2021-22 NFL season.
- Win %: Win percentage during the 2021-22 NFL season.
- Close Wins: Games won by a margin of 4 points or less.
- Close Losses: Games lost by a margin of 4 points or less
- Losses as Favorite: Losses when tipped as the favorite.
- Penalties Per Game: Penalties conceded per game
- Giveaways Per Game: Number of interceptions and fumbles per game.
- Games Missed through Injuries: Total games missed by players during the 2021-22 NFL season.
- Negative Comments: Number of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 aimed at the team.
- Negative Comment Percentage: Percentage of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 aimed at the team.
The Latest
The incident report ruled out countertops, tables and nightstands in the hotel room since those all had hard surfaces.
“The fear mongering that, ‘Oh, there’s gonna be mass terminations of police officers’ — not true. Never was true. Not gonna happen,” the mayor said.
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Not only do we have to contend with a maddening COVID-19 virus, we must also deal with the constant manifestation of the ongoing pernicious American sin of racism.
Game meat refers to wild animals and birds that may have been raised on ranches or farms and are sold in restaurants and markets.