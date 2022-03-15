Bears Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant headed to Browns in free agency: report

Jakeem Grant’s resurgence after getting traded to the Bears last season saved his career. While he isn’t returning this season, he did land a significant deal with the Browns.

Grant, a standout return specialist and intriguing wide receiver, agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Browns late Tuesday, NFL Network reported.

He made the Pro Bowl as a returner after taking a punt back for a touchdown against the Packers. He also added nine catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 33 yards.

Grant told the Sun-Times in February he wanted to re-sign with the Bears and hoped to convince new coordinator Luke Getsy he could be a factor offensively.

“I think they’ll see what I bring to the table,” Grant said. “Getsy is a young guy who likes to throw the ball, so when he sees me, I think he’ll understand that I’m a guy who can get open, especially in the slot. We can get things moving downfield.”

