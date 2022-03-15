The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant headed to Browns in free agency: report

Grant, who also produced offensively down the stretch last season, said last month he hoped to re-sign with the Bears.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
 March 15, 2022 11:56 PM
SHARE Bears Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant headed to Browns in free agency: report
grant__1_.jpg

Grant made his first Pro Bowl last season.

AP Photos

Jakeem Grant’s resurgence after getting traded to the Bears last season saved his career. While he isn’t returning this season, he did land a significant deal with the Browns.

Grant, a standout return specialist and intriguing wide receiver, agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Browns late Tuesday, NFL Network reported.

He made the Pro Bowl as a returner after taking a punt back for a touchdown against the Packers. He also added nine catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 33 yards.

Grant told the Sun-Times in February he wanted to re-sign with the Bears and hoped to convince new coordinator Luke Getsy he could be a factor offensively.

“I think they’ll see what I bring to the table,” Grant said. “Getsy is a young guy who likes to throw the ball, so when he sees me, I think he’ll understand that I’m a guy who can get open, especially in the slot. We can get things moving downfield.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears to add ex-Raiders ILB Nicholas Morrow: report
Bears to sign OL Lucas Patrick to 2-year, $8 million deal: source
Another quiet day in free agency as Bears GM Ryan Poles seems to keep eye on future
Bears continue to stress out their fans
Former Bears OL James Daniels leaves for Steelers, joining Mitch Trubisky: report
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 16, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 16, 2022 12:01 AM
bears_logo.JPG
Bears
Bears to add ex-Raiders ILB Nicholas Morrow: report
Morrow was a starter in Las Vegas and could fit alongside Roquan Smith with the Bears.
By Jason Lieser
March 15, 2022 11:47 PM
Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
MLB
Anthony Rizzo agrees to 2-year, $32 million deal with Yankees
A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired from the Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 15, 2022 11:39 PM
A man was fatally shot March 13, 2022 in West Englewood.
Crime
Man shot and killed driving in Chatham
The man, 33, was driving in the 200 block of East 78th Street about 10:25 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 15, 2022 11:33 PM
Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza (pictured) is a holiday favorite in Chicago. The event will also be held in Aurora this holiday season.
Entertainment and Culture
Christkindlmarket returning to the suburbs with Aurora location for 2022
The Aurora event joins its highly anticipated Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville counterparts this holiday season.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 15, 2022 11:01 PM