Monday, August 15, 2022
Bears LB Roquan Smith makes top 100 list, continues ‘hold-in’

Smith, who is refusing to practice while he tries to negotiate a contract extension on his own, made the list for the first time in his career. He checked in at No. 84 on the list Sunday night. Running back David Montgomery ranked 98th.

By  Patrick Finley
   
New York Giants v Chicago Bears

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith takes a selfie with fans in January.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Roquan Smith is one of the league’s 100 best players —at least according to the NFL Network’s 12th annual poll of players.

Smith, who is “holding in” and refusing to practice while he tries to negotiate a contract extension on his own, made the list for the first time in his career. He checked in at No. 84 on the list Sunday night. Running back David Montgomery ranked 98th.

Smith did not practice Monday, the second time that’s happened since the Bears took him off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday afternoon.

The list, which is in its 12th year, matters to players. Last year, Smith complained about not being on it.

“Honestly, deep down, you think about it—do you think I was a top 100 player this season? I’ll let you answer that,” Smith told the Sun-Times last year. “Most people that watch ball would know that as well.”

Smith, who does not have an NFLPA-certified agent, has not practiced since training camp began last month. He is seeking a contract worth around $100 million over five years.

With contract talks stalled, he demanded a trade six days ago, releasing a statement accusing new Bears general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith. The Bears took him off the PUP list the next day, after which he continued to skip practices.

Smith has been on the sideline during Bears practices and Saturday’s preseason game.

