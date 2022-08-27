David Montgomery sets tone in first preseason action

CLEVELAND — No one would have blamed David Montgomery for making a business decision. The Bears’ running back was playing in his first — and last — preseason game in a contract year.

But here was Montgomery, taking a handoff to the left on the first play of the second quarter Saturday night, jump-cutting and bouncing his run to the right side. Montgomery outran defenders along the line of scrimmage at the Browns’ 25-yard line and headed toward the right sideline.

A funny thing happened on the way out of bounds. He planted his left foot at the 20 — exactly between the two numbers painted on the FirstEnergy Stadium turf — and sprinted forward. Montgomery lowered his right shoulder into cornerback Martin Emerson’s chest. Linebacker Anthony Walker, a Northwestern alum, arrived a split-record later but slipped off the running back.

Montgomery kept moving forward, hip-tossed Emerson to the ground, did a 360-degree spin and finally went out of bounds at the 13.

It’s hard to extrapolate much from any preseason game, particularly one against a Browns defense that sat its best five starters. But that’s the Montgomery the Bears need if they want to play the physical, edgy style of play that Matt Eberflus so covets. The head coach calls Montgomery a “M&M player” — he’s mean with a motor. Eberflus wants the rest of the Bears to do what Montgomery does —embrace contact.

Quarterback Justin Fields’ growth will be the ultimate indicator of the franchise’s long-term success this season. The Bears’ rushing attack needs to be the steady drumbeat that allows him to freelance. A powerful run game will keep Fields healthy —no small feat given that he played only 10 games last year — and put him in position to do what he does best: take deep shots off play-action.

If offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s past is prologue, the Bears will lean on more than just Montgomery. When Getsy was a member of the Packers staff last year, Aaron Jones averaged 11.4 carries per game — and fellow running back AJ Dillon averaged 11.

Despite legitimate offensive line questions, Getsy will use his outside zone scheme to run more often, and likely with more success, than Matt Nagy did. It stands to reason that Khalil Herbert will be a prominent part of the Bears’ offense. Saturday night, though, Montgomery was the focal point. Herbert wasn’t handed the ball until Montgomery had finished the ninth of his nine runs for 28 yards. Herbert, whose practice playing time has yo-yoed this offseason because of an unspecified injury, played the second half of the second quarter and part of the third.

A year from now, Herbert might be the one getting the starting snaps. Montgomery is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract. Herbert ably replaced him after a knee injury knocked him out for four games last year. Montgomery averaged 4.5 yards per carry before the injury, and 3.4 yards after. His 3.8 yards per carry were a half-yard less than his 2020 average.

Montgomery missed a few practices due to injury this month and was held out of the Bears’ first two preseason games primarily for precautionary reasons. He wanted to play the third so he could be reminded what it felt like to get tackled.

The Bears appreciate everything Montgomery embodies — he was one of the few players chairman George McCaskey complimented in his end-of-season remarks — butgiving him a pricy extension would buck a league-wide trend. Most good teams don’t pay running backs.

Montgomery has a lot riding on this season, financially. In a game that doesn’t count toward the standings, no one would have blamed him for running out of bounds.

That he didn’t, though, showed Eberflus what he wanted to see.