NFL mock draft season has arrived

It’s officially mock draft season.

Now that the top NFL Draft positions are set, the serious speculation has begun about who will go where and what moves each team might make.

The Bears own the overall No. 1 pick, and many experts believe general manager Ryan Poles will ultimately trade the pick. But Pete Fiutak at Yahoo Sports sees it differently, predicting that the Bears will keep the pick and draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports has the Bears trading down to the No. 4 pick and selecting Carter. The Colts would acquire the top pick and take Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Over at the Athletic it looks like more of the same – almost. They also have the Bears swapping with the Colts and taking Carter with the fourth pick. But they predict the Colts will draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Of course, it’s still a long time between now and the draft in April.

The NFL Draft order

Bears Texans Cardinals Colts Seahawks (via Broncos) Lions (via Rams) Raiders Falcons Panthers Eagles (via Saints) Titans Texans (via Browns) Jets Patriots Packers Commanders Steelers Lions Buccaneers Seahawks Chargers Ravens Vikings

The remaining spots will be determined as the playoffs progress.