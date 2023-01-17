The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
NFL mock draft season has arrived

The Bears have the No. 1 overall pick ... but don’t expect that to last.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Whether he’s picked first or fourth, bet on Georgia’s Jalen Carter to join the Bears.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It’s officially mock draft season.

Now that the top NFL Draft positions are set, the serious speculation has begun about who will go where and what moves each team might make. 

The Bears own the overall No. 1 pick, and many experts believe general manager Ryan Poles will ultimately trade the pick. But Pete Fiutak at Yahoo Sports sees it differently, predicting that the Bears will keep the pick and draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. 

Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports has the Bears trading down to the No. 4 pick and selecting Carter. The Colts would acquire the top pick and take Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. 

Over at the Athletic it looks like more of the same – almost. They also have the Bears swapping with the Colts and taking Carter with the fourth pick. But they predict the Colts will draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Of course, it’s still a long time between now and the draft in April. 

The NFL Draft order

  1. Bears
  2. Texans
  3. Cardinals
  4. Colts
  5. Seahawks (via Broncos)
  6. Lions (via Rams)
  7. Raiders
  8. Falcons
  9. Panthers
  10. Eagles (via Saints) 
  11. Titans
  12. Texans (via Browns)
  13. Jets
  14. Patriots
  15. Packers 
  16. Commanders
  17. Steelers
  18. Lions
  19. Buccaneers
  20. Seahawks
  21. Chargers
  22. Ravens
  23. Vikings

The remaining spots will be determined as the playoffs progress.

