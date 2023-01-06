Bears notebook: Nathan Peterman ready for his close-up

The Bears have little to play for in their season finale against the Vikings on Sunday at Soldier. But it means something to Nathan Peterman.

The veteran backup quarterback will start in place of Justin Fields, who is out with a hip strain. It will be Peterman’s first NFL start since 2018 with the Bills — a 41-9 loss to the Bears in place of injured starter Josh Allen. It will be his fifth start in six NFL seasons.

“It’s an awesome opportunity. It’s been awhile,” Peterman said. “It’s been a lot of hard work putting into this season and a lot of ups and downs, obviously. But to go out and play football is a good thing. [I’m] excited for it.”

Peterman, a fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2017, signed with the Bears in the offseason and has appeared in two games. He threw an incompletion on a third-and-14 play in the fourth quarter against the Eagles after Fields suffered leg cramps. He turned out the lights in relief of Fields in a 35-13 loss to the Bills, completing 3-of-5 passes for 25 yards and an interception.

Peterman is 1-3 in four starts with the Bills. He beat the Colts in 2017, but suffered an injury in the third quarter, with Joe Webb finishing a 13-7 overtime win.

“Nate’s ready to go,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Nate’s a pro. I’m excited for Nate to have some opportunities for himself.”

Remember the North

Peterman is the second player from the 2017 Senior Bowl North team coached by John Fox and his staff to be signed by the Bears. Guard Jordan Morgan, a fifth-round draft pick from Kutztown (Pa.) spent one year on injured reserve in 2017.

Another North team player, Charlotte defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, agreed to terms with the Bears in free agency but failed his physical and signed with the Steelers.

Notable players on that North team coached by the Bears’ staff include Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Krupp, Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, Toledo running back Kareem Hunt and Temple guard Dion Dawkins.

Bears thankful

Spirits were lifted at Halas Hall with news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin was making progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest he suffered against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

“It’s great,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “It’s really the power of prayer. I think obviously the good news certainly lifts a heavy heart, when you that I’d positive. I got a text from Leslie Frazier [the Bills’ defensive coordinator], who’s a good friend of mine, [Friday] morning. It was great to hear from him. It was really good.”

Injury report

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings after being limited in practice Friday.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones (concussion) is out.

Defensive linemen Angelo Blackson (illness) and Terrell Lewis (personal) are questionable. Reserve linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) is out.

Previously, guards Teven Jenkins (neck) and Michael Schofield and cornerback Josh Blackwell (undisclosed) were put on injured reserve.