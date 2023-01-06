The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears notebook: Nathan Peterman ready for his close-up

The veteran back-up quarterback will make his fifth NFL start — and first since 2018 with the Bills when he lost to the Bears — in Sunday’s season finale against the Vikings. “It’s an awesome opportunity,” he said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears notebook: Nathan Peterman ready for his close-up
Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) throws incomplete on third-and-14 against the Eagles on Dec. 18 at Soldier Field. He had replaced Justin Fields for one play after Fields cramped up in the fourth quarter.

Nathan Peterman (14) has played in two games for the Bears this season, completing 3-of-6 passes for 25 yards and an interception.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

The Bears have little to play for in their season finale against the Vikings on Sunday at Soldier. But it means something to Nathan Peterman. 

The veteran backup quarterback will start in place of Justin Fields, who is out with a hip strain. It will be Peterman’s first NFL start since 2018 with the Bills — a 41-9 loss to the Bears in place of injured starter Josh Allen. It will be his fifth start in six NFL seasons. 

“It’s an awesome opportunity. It’s been awhile,” Peterman said. “It’s been a lot of hard work putting into this season and a lot of ups and downs, obviously. But to go out and play football is a good thing. [I’m] excited for it.” 

Peterman, a fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2017, signed with the Bears in the offseason and has appeared in two games. He threw an incompletion on a third-and-14 play in the fourth quarter against the Eagles after Fields suffered leg cramps. He turned out the lights in relief of Fields in a 35-13 loss to the Bills, completing 3-of-5 passes for 25 yards and an interception. 

Peterman is 1-3 in four starts with the Bills. He beat the Colts in 2017, but suffered an injury in the third quarter, with Joe Webb finishing a 13-7 overtime win. 

“Nate’s ready to go,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Nate’s a pro. I’m excited for Nate to have some opportunities for himself.” 

Remember the North

Peterman is the second player from the 2017 Senior Bowl North team coached by John Fox and his staff to be signed by the Bears. Guard Jordan Morgan, a fifth-round draft pick from Kutztown (Pa.) spent one year on injured reserve in 2017. 

Another North team player, Charlotte defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, agreed to terms with the Bears in free agency but failed his physical and signed with the Steelers. 

Notable players on that North team coached by the Bears’ staff include Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Krupp, Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, Toledo running back Kareem Hunt and Temple guard Dion Dawkins.

Bears thankful

Spirits were lifted at Halas Hall with news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin was making progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest he suffered against the Bengals on Monday Night Football. 

“It’s great,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “It’s really the power of prayer. I think obviously the good news certainly lifts a heavy heart, when you that I’d positive. I got a text from Leslie Frazier [the Bills’ defensive coordinator], who’s a good friend of mine, [Friday] morning. It was great to hear from him. It was really good.”

Injury report

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings after being limited in practice Friday. 

Cornerback Jaylon Jones (concussion) is out. 

Defensive linemen Angelo Blackson (illness) and Terrell Lewis (personal) are questionable. Reserve linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) is out. 

Previously, guards Teven Jenkins (neck) and Michael Schofield and cornerback Josh Blackwell (undisclosed) were put on injured reserve.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields ‘wants this to be his franchise’ — but he’ll sit Sunday
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker, Chase Claypool available vs. Vikings; Kyler Gordon questionable
Bears OC Luke Getsy: Justin Fields ‘on the right path’
Chase Claypool after outburst: Bears need to become ‘uncomfortable with losing’
Moving on from QB Justin Fields would be epic mistake by Bears
Bears coach: Devin Hester revolutionized football like Elway or Manning
The Latest
People watch as a performer takes the stage during the first Bronzeville Neighborhood Jazz Festival, which spanned East 37th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to East 39th Street, Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2022.
Columnists
Bronzeville’s legacy poised to finally get its due with National Heritage Area
The Bronzeville-Black Metropolis National Heritage Area can help tell that story of what it has meant to be Black while living, working and playing in this city.
By Alden Loury
 
First lady M.K. Pritzker celebrating with her husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker at an election night rally Nov. 8 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago marking the governor’s reelection over Republican opponent Darren Bailey.
Columnists
First lady M.K. Pritzker on husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker, interviewing incarcerated women, family
‘J.B. and I came from two very different worlds, wound up working on the same floor of the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., and met on a blind lunch date. The lunch cost J.B a total of $4.80’
By Michael Sneed
 
Seth Jones looks on after a Blackhawks goal allowed.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones has no disillusions about hollow All-Star selection
Someone from the last-place Hawks had to be chosen, and Jones was the lucky — or unlucky — man. He’s now headed to Florida on Feb. 3-4, but he remains dissatisfied with his actual performance this season.
By Ben Pope
 
IMG_1136.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Vendedores ambulantes de La Villita exigen más policías tras recientes robos a mano armada
María Aguilar, de 50 años, dijo que la robaron a punta de pistola mientras atendía a un cliente el jueves por la mañana. Se unió a otros vendedores ambulantes, activistas y residentes en la comisaría del Distrito 10 para exigir que más agentes patrullen la Calle 26th.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Biden administration’s infrastructure investments on a visit Wednesday to Crowley’s Boat Yard, across from the 95th Street Bridge on the Southeast Side.
La Voz Chicago
Vicepresidenta Harris visita Chicago para promover reparación de puentes bajo nueva ley de infraestructura
La subvención de $144 millones rehabilitará los puentes de las calles 92nd Street, 95th Street, 100th Street y 106th Street a lo largo del Río Calumet.
By Tina Sfondeles
 