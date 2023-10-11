Cole Kmet added to Bears’ injury list

Tight end Cole Kmet, who had five receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 40-20 victory over the Commanders last week, was a surprise addition to a busy Bears injury report Wednesday.

Kmet was limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), Kyler Gordon (hand) and Terell Smith (ankle) also were limited, but Jackson, Johnson and Gordon are returning from injuries and could play against the Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring), center Lucas Patrick (concussion) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown did not practice.

The Bears’ secondary could be whole for the first time since the opener against the Packers. Gordon has not played since breaking his hand in Week 1. Jackson injured his foot in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. And Johnson injured his hamstring in Week 3 against the Chiefs.

“We’re excited to get Gordon back. And Jaylon as well,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “It’s nice to have guys in there and we’ll see where all those guys are this week, the guys who are coming back. But I’m excited to see those guys back.”

If Patrick can’t play against the Vikings, it’s likely that left guard Cody Whitehair would start at center, with Teven Jenkins starting at left guard.

Jenkins, the preseason starter at left guard who missed the first four games with a calf injury, played for the first time this season against the Commanders — 37 snaps in a rotation with Whitehair and Ja’Tyre Carter. He still could be in a rotation with Carter against the Vikings if Patrick is out.

“We liked where he was last week coming off that long stint he had [on IR],” Eberflus said. “He heals fast and he healed well, which was really good for us. He did a nice job when he was in there.”