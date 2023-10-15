Bears’ o-line in flux as RG Nate Davis injured, C Cody Whitehair pulled

The Bears might never get their offensive line together.

Just as they were on the cusp of doing so, perhaps next week against the Raiders, they suffered setbacks in their 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Right guard Nate Davis was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury, and center Cody Whitehair appeared to get benched after multiple erratic snaps.

That left the Bears with just two of their original intended starters: left guard Teven Jenkins and rookie right tackle Darnell Wright. Left tackle Braxton Jones (neck) is eligible to come off injured reserve for the Raiders game.

Davis went down in the first quarter when Vikings safety Josh Metellus hit quarterback Justin Fields into the back of his right leg. Ja’Tyre Carter, a seventh-round pick last year, took his place.

Whitehair was supposed to move from left guard to center this season, but that hasn’t gone well. He had a high snap against the Commanders that Fields corralled and turned into an eight-yard gain, and was off target on the first possession Sunday. Whitehair also snapped one that Fields had to bat down and catch on the second possession.

Whitehair left the locker room before reporters were allowed to enter.

The Bears sent Lucas Patrick in for him in the fourth quarter. Coach Matt Eberflus said it was not related to snapping issues, but rather to steady rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent.

That probably isn’t the real answer. Whitehair was in for Bagent’s first possession.