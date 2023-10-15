The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Bears’ season falls apart as 19-13 loss to Vikings drops them to 1-5

Quarterback Justin Fields left with an injured throwing hand, and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took his place.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Matt Eberflus on the sideline.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is now 4-19 with the Bears.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The most dangerous leap known to man is from the Bears winning one game to believing they’re about to march to the playoffs.

Last we looked, they were riding a surge of momentum and optimism after winning their first game in nearly a year. Circling back Sunday, their season is in shambles.

The outlook is bleaker than ever after they lost 19-13 to the Vikings and quarterback Justin Fields left with an injured throwing hand. The Vikings had only beaten the winless Panthers, but breezed by the Bears without ever trailing.

It has felt inevitable that Fields would get hurt, whether because of his unsteady offensive line, his risky running style or holding on to the ball too long in the pocket as defenders close on him. Liability lurked behind those since Fields’ first snap.

The latter of those, his indecision as the pocket collapsed, cost him Sunday. Fields had time, but dodged and double clutched before flipping the ball out of bounds for an incomplete pass to avoid a sack as Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter wore down right tackle Darnell Wright and wrapped his arms around Fields. The hit appeared to drive Fields’ right hand into the ground.

Now the Bears sit 1-5, which is their worst start since 2016, and their quarterback is undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. There is no map from here to the playoffs. This season is done.

