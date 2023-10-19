The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears relying on D’Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans to lead rushing attack vs. Raiders

Khalil Herbert is on injured reserve, and Roschon Johnson was still in the concussion protocol Thursday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears relying on D’Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans to lead rushing attack vs. Raiders
A photo of D’Onta Foreman running against the Vikings.

Foreman is averaging 4.1 yards per carry this season.

AP Photos

With Bears undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent making his first start and Raiders ferocious pass rusher Maxx Crosby having his best season, it’s an ideal week for the Bears to get their ground game rolling.

Running was one of the few things the Bears did well last season, when they led the NFL at 177.3 yards per game. But 38% of that production came from quarterback Justin Fields, who won’t be playing.

Neither will top running back Khalil Herbert, who will miss at least the next three games on injured reserve, and promising rookie Roschon Johnson looks unlikely as well. Johnson remained in the concussion protocol Thursday and didn’t practice, indicating he probably will miss his second game in a row.

That leaves the Bears with journeyman D’Onta Foreman, followed by recently signed backup Darrynton Evans. They also should get Travis Homer, mainly a special teams player, back from a hamstring injury. He practiced in full.

Foreman led the team with 15 carries against the Vikings last week and picked 65 yards, while Evans ran nine times for 32 yards.

The Raiders are 19th in run defense, allowing 122.8 yards per game, and are 17th in opponent passer rating at 89.8.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears on high alert for Raiders WR Davante Adams after venting about role
What will the Bears’ playbook for Tyson Bagent look like?
Bears’ offensive line an unfun game of musical chairs
Halas Intrigue podcast: Can Bears QB Tyson Bagent beat the Raiders?
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo out vs. Bears with back injury: report
Bears predictions: Week 7 vs. Raiders
The Latest
A photo of Davante Adams going for a pass in the end zone.
Bears
Bears on high alert for Raiders WR Davante Adams after venting about role
Adams went public with his frustration after getting just two catches in a win over the Patriots.
By Jason Lieser
 
Salvador Herrera y sus hermanas Marcelina (izquierda) y Remedios en un juego de los White Sox. Él fue asesinado mientras conducía frente a un robo de auto en University Village. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Familia de Pilsen busca respuestas tras asesinato de un hermano durante robo de auto
Salvador Herrera, de 42 años, conducía a casa después de trabajar un turno en los suburbios la madrugada del domingo cuando un grupo le disparó mientras ellos robaban un auto estacionado.
By David Struett
 
“Nuestra intención es hacer todo lo posible para garantizar que la crueldad del pasado no se repita”, le dijo el lunes el secretario de Seguridad Nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas, al Associated Press. | Associated Press
La Voz Chicago
Acuerdo sobre separaciones de familias inmigrantes prohibiría futuras separaciones por 8 años
Si lo aprueba un juez, el acuerdo prohibiría la política de “cero tolerancia” con la inmigración indocumentada bajo la cual la administración Trump separó a miles de familias.
By Rebecca Santana | AP and Elliot Spagat | AP
 
Shedd Aquarium’s newest rockhopper penguin looks out over the water.
Environment
Rockhopper penguin chick at Shedd Aquarium joins full colony, takes first swim
The next important milestone will be determining the sex of the chick, the aquarium said, then it can get a name.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Jalisa Hooks, 21, plays with her 2-year-old son, Kayden Swann, in the family’s South Chicago neighborhood apartment on the South Side, Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022. Kayden is blind in his right eye after he was shot in the head on April 6, 2021, during a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park.
Crime
Man who wounded toddler in road rage shooting gets 4 years in plea deal
Deandre Binion is expected to be released from prison next fall under a deal that dropped nearly all charges against him, including attempted murder.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 