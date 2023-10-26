The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Jaylon Johnson looking for ‘respect, security’ in contract talks

The Bears cornerback hinted the Bears have said he will not be traded, with the Oct. 31 deadline looming, but remains skeptical, “because someone can say one thing and you believe it and then something else happens. I don’t believe … hardly anything. I’m going off actions.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Jaylon Johnson looking for ‘respect, security’ in contract talks
merlin_116821289.jpg

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) had two interceptions, including one he returned 39 yards for a touchdown, in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders last week at Soldier Field.

Quinn Harris, Getty

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was as skeptical as he was hopeful Thursday about signing a contract extension with the team before the NFL trade deadline Oct. 31. 

“We’re gonna see by the end of the week,” Johnson said. “If I happen to get traded, I get traded. If not, I get extended, hopefully. And if not, then I just gotta continue to play. There’s plenty of options this can go. But we’re all gonna see. I’m waiting to see, as well.”

Johnson is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and has been trying to negotiate a deal with the Bears since the offseason. He rates as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. But he’s not in the highest tier with players such as the Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs, who had 17 interceptions in his first three seasons and signed a five-year, $97 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. Johnson has three career interceptions — two of them against the Raiders last Sunday.

Johnson said he was looking for “security and respect” in a new deal. But both sides can have different ideas of what respect is. 

“It’s not just about taking anything,” Johnson said. “You can throw some numbers at somebody and just hope they take anything. But that’s not what I’m looking to do. I’m looking for respect and security.” 

Johnson hinted that the Bears have indicated to him that he would not be traded. But he was skeptical about that. 

“We’re gonna see by the 31st,” he said when asked if he thought it was more likely he would be extended or traded. “I’m waiting to see because someone can say one thing and you believe it and than something else happens.” 

Asked if he was happy with the way negotiations have gone, Johnson said, “I feel like it’s been slower than what I would have expected. Of course, I wanted it [done] as early as possible — heading into the season. But [I’m] not really caught up in how I wanted it. Hopefully it plays out the way it needs to.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Tyson Bagent earning fans as he overcomes undrafted ‘scarlet letter’
Bears still haven’t replaced Khalil Mack
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker still out with illness
Rookie running back Roschon Johnson ready to roll
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy should stay conservative with QB Tyson Bagent vs. Chargers
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears, Tyson Bagent go prime time
The Latest
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 