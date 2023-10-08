Bears reuniting with Darrynton Evans for RB depth

With their depth lacking in the wake of injuries to Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer on Thursday night, the Bears are reuniting with a running back.

The team is signing Darrynton Evans to their active roster off the Dolphins practice squad, a source confirmed Sunday. Evans had 14 carries for 64 yards and caught one pass for 33 yards as a member of the Bears last year. He spent the preseason with the Bills; in their third preseason game, he ran nine times for 65 yards against the Bears.

It’s unclear if the Bears will put Herbert on injured reserve to create room for Evans. He claimed he was fine after the game but appeared to suffer a serious ankle injury while trying to catch a Justin Fields pass in their 40-20 win against the Commanders.

Rookie Roschon Johnson, who is the Bears’ No. 2 running back, was put in concussion protocol in the first half Thursday. Third-stringer Travis Homer hurt his hamstring, too, leaving fullback Khari Blasingame to handle the Bears’ carries in the second half.

If they can’t play Sunday against the Vikings, the Bears figure to turn to running back D’Onta Foreman, who’s been inactive for the last four games.

The team gave Foreman a one-year, $2 million deal in March after the Bears lost David Montgomery to the Lions. Foreman was one of the best rushers in the NFL in the second half of last season, gaining the majority of his 914 yards after replacing the traded Christian McCaffrey on the Panthers.