The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs acquire reliever Tyson Miller from Mariners for minor-league infielder Jake Slaughter

The Cubs made the trade late Monday night.

By  Maddie Lee, Staff Reporter, Cubs
   
SHARE Cubs acquire reliever Tyson Miller from Mariners for minor-league infielder Jake Slaughter
Tyson Miller #72 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning of Game Two of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs acquired reliever Tyson Miller from the Mariners for minor-league infielder Jake Slaughter.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

ATLANTA — As injuries to Cubs relievers continued to pile up, the team late Monday night made a trade to address the bullpen.

The Cubs acquired reliever Tyson Miller from the Mariners for minor-league infielder Jake Slaughter. The teams officially announced the trade Tuesday morning. To make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady for assignment.

Miller, who debuted with the Cubs in 2020 after being drafted by the club in 2016, returns to the organization after posting a 3.09 ERA in nine major-league games with the Mariners this season. Seattle designated him for assignment on Friday.

The trade comes on the heels of right-hander Adbert Alzolay landing on the 15-day injured list (strained right forearm). Including Alzolay, the Cubs have five relievers on the IL.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs put Adbert Alzolay on IL in 'concerning' move; severity unknown
Shota Imanaga navigates traffic for scoreless outing, but Cubs shut out by Braves in 2-0 loss
Boo, who? NBA Draft Combine is here, but Northwestern's Buie isn't part of it
Why Cubs pushed back Jameson Taillon's start to Tuesday, activated Kyle Hendricks on Sunday
Cubs beat Pirates as Kyle Hendricks returns from the IL: 'Felt good to keep the boys in a game'
Cubs make franchise history and still fall to Pirates
The Latest
social-security-e1545096996169.jpeg
Other Views
Social Security customer service is in crisis mode for people with disabilities
Tens of thousands of Illinoisans now wait almost a year for a decision on their disability applications, and Social Security Administration’s new chief says case backlogs and other delays show why SSA needs additional funding in 2025.
By Amy Marinacci and Julie Justicz
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man puts up with wife abusing him, cheating on him
Even as she meets her boyfriend often and talks with him on the phone in front of her kids, she thinks she’s keeping her affair secret.
By Abigail Van Buren, Dear Abby
 
CPSSURVEYOVERVIEW-051424 13.jpg
Education
Chicagoans give CPS a ‘C,’ say students are not learning enough, according to survey
Parents and others don’t blame teachers but see the lack of learning as an effect of poverty and other challenges, a poll of 2,100 Chicagoans finds.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Beef, Bean and Corn Quesadillas
Recipes
Menu planner: Save some money and make beef, bean and corn quesadillas
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Candace Lampkin wears all black and poses in front of a blue door at Harold Washington Elementary.
Education
School choice divides Chicagoans, poll shows
Chicago residents are divided over whether parents should be able to choose a school other than the one in their neighborhood, and two-thirds think the priority should be on funding the local school.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 