Cubs acquire reliever Tyson Miller from Mariners for minor-league infielder Jake Slaughter

ATLANTA — As injuries to Cubs relievers continued to pile up, the team late Monday night made a trade to address the bullpen.

The Cubs acquired reliever Tyson Miller from the Mariners for minor-league infielder Jake Slaughter. The teams officially announced the trade Tuesday morning. To make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady for assignment.

Miller, who debuted with the Cubs in 2020 after being drafted by the club in 2016, returns to the organization after posting a 3.09 ERA in nine major-league games with the Mariners this season. Seattle designated him for assignment on Friday.

The trade comes on the heels of right-hander Adbert Alzolay landing on the 15-day injured list (strained right forearm). Including Alzolay, the Cubs have five relievers on the IL.