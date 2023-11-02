The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 9 vs Saints

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game in New Orleans on Sunday.

By  Patrick FinleyJason LieserRick MorrisseyRick TelanderScoop Jackson and Mark Potash
   
Saints quarterback Drew Brees scores against the Bears in 2021, the last time the two met at the Superdome.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game in New Orleans on Sunday:

Rick Morrissey

Saints 21-13

Tyson Bagent gets another start at quarterback, and a sizable portion of Bears fans can’t wait until Justin Fields returns from a thumb injury. That’s how bad things are. 6-2.

Rick Telander

Saints 24-18

Bagent gets one more free start before Fields returns. If he has a great game, it makes things even more complicated for the flailing Bears and their coaching staff. Season: 4-4.

Scoop Jackson

Saints 35-14

A .500 team that happens to lead a weak division and is one of the best in the league at attacking quarterbacks and lowering their rating is going to play — at home, in their dome — with an all-out “nothin’ to lose” attitude. Not sure the Bears are going to be close to ready for that. At all.  Season: 4-4.

Patrick Finley

Saints 22-18

If the Bears win, it won’t be through the air. The Saints allow 5.6 yards per pass, the third-lowest number in the NFL. Season: 6-2.

Jason Lieser

Saints 25-20

The Saints ain’t what they used to be, but they’ve still got more than the Bears on both sides of the ball and a thunderous home-field advantage. Season: 3-5.

Mark Potash

Saints 27-20

Bagent and the Bears could have an even tougher time in the Superdome than against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. But their defense — buoyed by the addition of Montez Sweat — will give them a chance this time. Season: 3-5.

