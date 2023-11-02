Bears predictions: Week 9 vs Saints

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game in New Orleans on Sunday:

Rick Morrissey

Saints 21-13

Tyson Bagent gets another start at quarterback, and a sizable portion of Bears fans can’t wait until Justin Fields returns from a thumb injury. That’s how bad things are. 6-2.

Rick Telander

Saints 24-18

Bagent gets one more free start before Fields returns. If he has a great game, it makes things even more complicated for the flailing Bears and their coaching staff. Season: 4-4.

Scoop Jackson

Saints 35-14

A .500 team that happens to lead a weak division and is one of the best in the league at attacking quarterbacks and lowering their rating is going to play — at home, in their dome — with an all-out “nothin’ to lose” attitude. Not sure the Bears are going to be close to ready for that. At all. Season: 4-4.

Patrick Finley

Saints 22-18

If the Bears win, it won’t be through the air. The Saints allow 5.6 yards per pass, the third-lowest number in the NFL. Season: 6-2.

Jason Lieser

Saints 25-20

The Saints ain’t what they used to be, but they’ve still got more than the Bears on both sides of the ball and a thunderous home-field advantage. Season: 3-5.

Mark Potash

Saints 27-20

Bagent and the Bears could have an even tougher time in the Superdome than against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. But their defense — buoyed by the addition of Montez Sweat — will give them a chance this time. Season: 3-5.