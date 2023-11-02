Bears turn to Jack Sanborn at MLB with Tremaine Edmunds out

The Bears are preparing to move Jack Sanborn from strong-side linebacker to middle linebacker Sunday against the Saints with Tremaine Edmunds out with a knee injury. The Bears’ most expensive free agent addition of the offseason missed practice for the second-straight day Thursday.

Edmunds hurt his right knee when it was hit by teammate Gervon Dexter’s helmet at the end of a play in the third quarter. In the initial few seconds after the play, the Bears feared the injury could be season-ending.

“We’re all fortunate it wasn’t more than it was,” linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said Thursday.

Edmunds returned to the game but isn’t expected to go Sunday. The Bears’ strong-side linebacker doesn’t play in nickel or dime coverage. On run downs, the Bears figure to turn to rookie Noah Sewell on the strong side.

Scouting report

Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke has a good scouting report on Saints quarterback Derek Carr — he’s known him since he was a freshman in high school.

When Kyle Hoke, Jon’s son, was injured as the quarterback at Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, he was replaced by Carr. Kyle Hoke eventually switched to defense.

“I thought the coach made a very good decision on that,” Hoke said with a smirk.

Jon Hoke was coaching the Texans, where Carr’s older brother David played quarterback from 2002-06. Kyle Hoke is now the safeties coach at San Diego State under his uncle Brady.

This and that

• Left tackle Braxton Jones was a limited practice participant Thursday as he works his way back from an injured reserve stint because of a neck problem. His replacement since Week 3, Larry Borom, was out for personal reasons.

• Quarterback Justin Fields (dislocated thumb) and guard Nate Davis (high ankle sprain), both of whom will miss Sunday’s game, did not practice. Neither did safety Jaquan Brisker, who has been in concussion protocol since Monday.

• Center Lucas Patrick didn’t practice Wednesday because of a back problem but was a full participant Thursday. Tight end Marcedes Lewis sat out for rest.