The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears turn to Jack Sanborn at MLB with Tremaine Edmunds out

Edmunds hurt his right knee when it was hit by teammate Gervon Dexter’s helmet at the end of a play in the third quarter.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears turn to Jack Sanborn at MLB with Tremaine Edmunds out
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn plays against the Bucs in September.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Bears are preparing to move Jack Sanborn from strong-side linebacker to middle linebacker Sunday against the Saints with Tremaine Edmunds out with a knee injury. The Bears’ most expensive free agent addition of the offseason missed practice for the second-straight day Thursday.

Edmunds hurt his right knee when it was hit by teammate Gervon Dexter’s helmet at the end of a play in the third quarter. In the initial few seconds after the play, the Bears feared the injury could be season-ending.

“We’re all fortunate it wasn’t more than it was,” linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said Thursday.

Edmunds returned to the game but isn’t expected to go Sunday. The Bears’ strong-side linebacker doesn’t play in nickel or dime coverage. On run downs, the Bears figure to turn to rookie Noah Sewell on the strong side.

Scouting report

Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke has a good scouting report on Saints quarterback Derek Carr — he’s known him since he was a freshman in high school.

When Kyle Hoke, Jon’s son, was injured as the quarterback at Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, he was replaced by Carr. Kyle Hoke eventually switched to defense.

“I thought the coach made a very good decision on that,” Hoke said with a smirk.

Jon Hoke was coaching the Texans, where Carr’s older brother David played quarterback from 2002-06. Kyle Hoke is now the safeties coach at San Diego State under his uncle Brady.

This and that

• Left tackle Braxton Jones was a limited practice participant Thursday as he works his way back from an injured reserve stint because of a neck problem. His replacement since Week 3, Larry Borom, was out for personal reasons.

• Quarterback Justin Fields (dislocated thumb) and guard Nate Davis (high ankle sprain), both of whom will miss Sunday’s game, did not practice. Neither did safety Jaquan Brisker, who has been in concussion protocol since Monday.

• Center Lucas Patrick didn’t practice Wednesday because of a back problem but was a full participant Thursday. Tight end Marcedes Lewis sat out for rest.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Tyson Bagent should be judged like the Bears QBs who came before him
Bears RBs coach David Walker’s firing disrupts preparation for Saints game
Bears predictions: Week 9 vs Saints
Bears give nose tackle Andrew Billings a contract extension
Bears coaches press on after David Walker’s firing
Bears QB Tyson Bagent faces big test vs. Superdome crowd
The Latest
Ellen_Alberding__1_.jpeg
Chicago
Joyce Foundation CEO and president stepping down
Ellen Alberding announced Thursday that she intends to leave her role as president and CEO of the Joyce Foundation in 2024 after 21 years.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Blackhawks rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski will play his 10th game Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks rookie Kevin Korchinski’s play justifies starting entry-level contract
Korchinski is expected to play his 10th game of the season Saturday against the Panthers, which will activate the first year of his contract.
By Kyle Williams
 
Classes were canceled Thursday after a classroom ceiling collapsed in Lockport Township’s High School freshman center.
Suburban Chicago
Classes canceled after ceiling collapses at Lockport Township High School central campus, no injuries reported
The plaster ceiling in a third-floor classroom collapsed overnight at the district’s freshman center, according to District 205.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
1763920872.jpg
Bears
Tyson Bagent should be judged like the Bears QBs who came before him
Bagent’s underdog story doesn’t preclude him from being judged the same way as Justin Fields or Mitch Trubisky.
By Patrick Finley
 
Barack Obama talks to reporters and board members at the Chicago Sun-Times in 2008. Note the plate of cookies at left.
Columnists
Barack and me
This weekend, 2,500 members of “Obamaworld” gather in Chicago to mark the 15th anniversary of his being elected president. I wasn’t invited, but I was there.
By Neil Steinberg
 