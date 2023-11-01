The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Four Bears starters miss Wednesday walk-through

As part of their preparations for a short week next week, the Bears held a walk-through Wednesday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Jaquan Brisker tackles Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

As part of their preparations for a short week next week, the Bears held a walk-through Wednesday. The team said four starters would have been ruled out had they held a full practice:

• Safety Jaquan Brisker, who remains in concussion protocol.

• Guard Nate Davis, who has a high ankle sprain.

• Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who hurt his knee Sunday night against the Chargers.

• And quarterback Justin Fields, who continues to recover from a dislocated right thumb.

Center Lucas Patrick, who had back spasms Sunday, and Eddie Jackson, who’s had a foot problem since Week 2, both would have practiced in full. Left tackle Braxton Jones, who returned to practice last week as he works back from a neck injury, was limited.

Cornerback Terell Smith, who is dealing with mononucleosis, did not practice.

Before the walk-through, coach Matt Eberflus said Edmunds was “day-to-day with his knee” but “in a good spot, and we’ll see where it goes during the week.” He was hurt in the third quarter against the Chargers.

Eberflus said the Bears would make a determination about Jones depending on his conditioning.

Brisker was hurt in the final seconds of the Bears’ game against the Vikings two weeks ago. Eberflus said he passed concussion protocol after the game, developed an illness last week and then was put into concussion protocol Monday.

