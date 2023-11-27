The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Three takeaways from Bears-Vikings game

The Bears-Vikings games next season figure to look a lot different.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Three takeaways from Bears-Vikings game
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat rushes the passer Monday night.

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Three big-picture takeaways from the Bears-Vikings game Monday:

One last time?

The Bears-Vikings games next season figure to look a lot different. The jury’s still out about whether Justin Fields is the Bears’ quarterback of the future, and the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins is in the final year of his contract and recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. A change might not be a bad thing. For most of the game Monday, both passing offenses looked to be in need of a refresh.

Running back replacements

The Bears ruled D’Onta Foreman out because of the ankle and shin problem that had dogged him the last two games and leaned on rookie Roschon Johnson and veteran Khalil Herbert, in that order, against the Vikings.

‘‘Khalil should be feeling good now and getting back to his original form that he was at the beginning of the season,’’ general manager Ryan Poles said on the Bears’ pregame show on ESPN 1000. ‘‘I look forward to [Johnson] getting into a rhythm and running the ball, as well.’’

Break time

The Bears and Vikings had to wait a long time for their byes. Their weeklong break starts after meetings Monday. Only two teams have a later bye this season: The Cardinals and Commanders have their break in Week 14. The Bears and Vikings are two of six teams with a bye in Week 13, joining the Ravens, Bills, Raiders and Giants. 

