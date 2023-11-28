Bears great Devin Hester among Hall of Fame semifinalists

Former Bears return great Devin Hester is one of 25 semifinals for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Hester has made the final round in each of the past two years, only to miss the Hall. He’ll get another chance to advance this yeer against some new competition: edge rusher Julius Peppers, who played for the Bears from 2010-13, is one of two players to make the semifinals in their first season of eligibility.

Jared Allen, another former Bears edge rusher who made his reputation with the Chiefs and Vikings, also made the round of 25.

Hester was an All-Pro for the Bears in 2006, 2007 and 2010. His 20 return touchdowns remain an NFL record.

The Hall has whittled their original list of 173 nominees down to 25 and will shorten it further, to 15, before a vote near the Super Bowl. The Hall’s committee will present up to five modern-era winners — all must receive 80% of a yes/no vote — at NFL Honors on Feb. 8.

The class will also feature three senior committee picks, including former Bears star Steve McMichael, and one coach/contributor. The three senior picks and one coach/contributor picks are near-guarantees to be approved by the yes/no vote.