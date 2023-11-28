The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Bears turn to rookie RB Roschon Johnson vs. Vikings

They played him on 74% of their offensive snaps in the 12-10 win against the Vikings. Khalil Herbert, whom the Bears treated as their unquestioned starter at the start of the season, played only 21% of the snaps.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Bears running back Roschon Johnson runs against the Vikings on Monday night.

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

With running back D’Onta Foreman out Monday with an ankle and shin injury, the Bears gave rookie Roschon Johnson his most playing time of the season.

They played him on 74% of their offensive snaps in the 12-10 win against the Vikings. Khalil Herbert, whom the Bears treated as their unquestioned starter at the start of the season, played only 21% of the snaps.

Johnson had 10 rushes for 35 yards and five catches for 40 yards. Herbert had six carries for 24 yards and two catches for 14 yards.

“Roschon did a nice job, for the most part ... ” Eberflus said, pointing to a pass-blocking error on a sack. “He’s a heckuva worker. Super-smart. He’s a tough guy. He’s one of our better protectors.”

Eberflus said the Bears make playing time decisions based on practice production and said the team feels good about Herbert’s health. He returned from injured reserve last week after hurting his ankle in Week 5 against the Commanders.

