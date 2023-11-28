The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Bears CB Kyler Gordon: my calf will be fine

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon said he expects to be ready to play in Week 14 after hurting his calf in coverage in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 12-10 win against the Vikings.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon celebrates with teammates after an interception Monday.

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

“It’ll be cool,” he said.

Guard Teven Jenkins was helped off the field but returned because of what he called a particularly nasty stinger — a nerve injury to the neck and shoulder.

“I’ve had bad ones and barely-there ones,” he said. “That was more on the bad side.”

Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday he expects cornerback Tyrique Stevenson to return this season from an ankle injury he suffered while intercepting a pass in practice Saturday, but didn’t offer a more specific timeline.

This and that

• Gordon couldn’t understand why he was flagged for taking off his helmet when his facemask had been broken — only for officials to change the call to a 15-yard taunting flag.

“So they saw me taunting and changed it to taunting? Or they thought they saw taunting and changed it to taunting?” he said.

Safety Eddie Jackson joked that “officials are untouchable.”

• Eberflus was critical of cornerback Jaylon Johnson cutting his interception return across the field when the Bears had blockers set up for him to go up the right sideline.

• One week after becoming the first team in modern NFL history to lose in regulation while holding the ball for at least 40 minutes and taking the ball away four times, the Bears became the first team since the AFL-NFL merger to win a road game despite scoring no touchdowns, having at least 75 penalty yards and fumbling more than once.

