Thursday, November 30, 2023
NFL sets Bears-Browns Week 15 game for Sunday kickoff at noon

Five Week 15 games were unscheduled heading into the season, including that one.

By  Jason Lieser
   
The Browns’ Myles Garrett and the Bears’ Justin Fields.

Myles Garrett (left) and Justin Fields (right) will meet again in Week 15.

David Richard/AP

The NFL left five games unscheduled for Week 15, including the Bears’ visit to the Browns, and solidified those Thursday. Bears-Browns will be Sun., Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. after the league bypassed it for one of its three national broadcasts Sat., Dec. 16.

The NFL chose Vikings at Bengals (12 p.m.), Steelers at Colts (3:30 p.m.) and Broncos at Lions (7:15 p.m.) for its three Saturday games. It also announced a Monday night flex for that week, removing Chiefs-Patriots and replacing it with Eagles-Seahawks.

The Bears have been on national standalone games four times this season, and most of those have been hard to watch. They played Thursday night games against the Commanders and Panthers, a Sunday night game against the Chargers and most recently beat the Vikings 12-10 on Monday Night Football.

The Bears are on a bye week and resume Dec. 10 at home against the Lions (12 p.m.), followed by the game in Cleveland, home games against the Cardinals and Falcons and the season finale at the Packers. The Bears-Packers game is scheduled for Sun., Jan. 7, but the time likely won’t be set until the week before.

