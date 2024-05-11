Horoscope for Saturday, May 11, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully when dealing with family members because people are touchy and their feelings might be easily hurt. (Especially female family relatives.) Meanwhile, your ruler Mars is in your sign, which makes you quite assertive! (Euphemism for pushy.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Do what you can to avoid arguments with daily contacts, including relatives, siblings and neighbors because friction can easily arise because the moon is in your House of Communications, and it’s at odds with fiery Mars. Say no more!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Money squabbles might arise. This friction could relate to cash flow, earnings and assets, or it might relate to a particular possession — something that you own. Maybe you don’t want to lend something to someone? Maybe there is a dispute about ownership? And so it goes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be mindful because the moon is in your sign and it is at odds with Mars, which is at the top of your chart. This is the classic configuration that will encourage arguments with authority figures, especially bosses, parents and teachers and the police. Who needs this? Not you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel vaguely disgruntled about something. In fact, you might feel downright grumpy. And yet, you’re not sure why? This is because the moon is hiding in your chart but it is at odds with Mars, which makes you feel dissatisfied and even self-critical. Relax.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be patient with friends today. Likewise, be patient when dealing with members of clubs, organizations and conventions or conferences because these are the areas where you might lose your cool. Don’t be critical. Smile and bite your tongue. Just coast because people are touchy today!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s important to know that you are high visibility today, which means that people notice you more than usual. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, this is the classic day for an argument in public. You like harmony and peaceful surroundings. You don’t want to have a whispered hissing argument in an elevator.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be patient with coworkers today. Likewise, if you run into snags or problems related to a pet, be patient with the people you encounter. Another area where you might feel argumentative could relate to your health. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lovers’ spats as well as sports disagreements might take place today. In addition, parents might be challenged by their kids with hissy fits and meltdowns. However, if you are patient and understanding, you can avoid these nasty fallouts — maybe.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Increased activity on the home front due to visiting relatives and guests, or renovations, or perhaps residential moves, will test your patience when dealing with people. This is a challenge that is in your life at the moment. Demonstrate grace under pressure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re an intelligent sign and many of you are geeks and scientists, which means you might challenge others today or feel challenged in daily conversation. (“No. Light does not always travel in a straight line.”) Deal as skillfully as possible with these verbal encounters, which could mushroom into arguments. Be nice to the little people.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today is a testing day. You might have arguments with others about social occasions, sports events, or dealing with your kids. Or perhaps it’s something to do with the arts or the entertainment world. In fact, people working in these areas might be arguing, as well. It’s a challenging day and your only recourse is patience and a willingness to be accommodating.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis (1979) shares your birthday today. You are highly creative. You’re also independent and like to march to your own drum. This year service is a theme for you, especially service to family. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself. Perhaps it’s time for a makeover? Look for ways to personalize your home.

