Bears injury report: LB Tremaine Edmunds ruled out

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will miss his second-straight game since hurting his knee against the Chargers — the Bears ruled him out for Thursday night’s home contest against the Panthers.

Quarterback Justin Fields was limited for the third-straight day as he tries to recover from a dislocated thumb and won’t play Thursday.

The Bears returned running back Khalil Herbert to practice this week after putting him on injured reserve with an ankle injury last month. He practiced in full all week and could be put on the active roster Thursday. Cornerback Josh Blackwell and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who have hamstring injuries, are also eligible to be put on the 53-man roster. All three are questionable.

As expected, guard Nate Davis (high ankle sprain), fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (mononucleosis) were ruled out.

The Panthers are expected to go without their best player Thursday night — edge rusher Brian Burns is in concussion protocol and has an elbow injury.

The Bears held a light practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday after holding walk-throughs the previous two days.