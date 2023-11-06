The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears RB Khalil Herbert returns to practice, S Jaquan Brisker cleared

Herbert has been out since hurting his ankle against the Commanders while trying to catch a Justin Fields pass.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was cleared to return to practice Monday, his first step toward working his way off injured reserve. Herbert has been out since hurting his ankle against the Commanders while trying to catch a Justin Fields pass.

Safety Jaquan Brisker was cleared from concussion protocol, too, and is expected to play Thursday against the Panthers.

The Bears are also returning cornerback Josh Blackwell and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to practice. They were on IR with hamstring injuries.

The NFL allows teams to return players off the injury report and into practice for up to three weeks before having to take them off IR.

Herbert had 51 rushes for 272 yards as the Bears’ unquestioned starting running back. D’Onta Foreman has been a standout in his place since, though, and figures to cut into his rushing totals whenever he returns. Rookie Roschon Johnson and veteran Darrynton Evans have been serving as the Bears’ backups.

Blackwell is a special teams standout who filled in at nickel cornerback when Kyler Gordon was hurt, while St. Brown played 66 snaps in two games earlier this season. 

