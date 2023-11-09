Bears WR DJ Moore on 2 pass-interference calls against him: ‘Maybe we need other refs’

Wide receiver DJ Moore had five catches for 58 yards to help the Bears topple his former team in a 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday. But he was annoyed by two offensive-pass-interference calls against him.

“They was getting on my nerves today,” Moore said of the officials. “They called me twice for it, then they had the nerve to talk to me afterward. Don’t talk to me afterward. Neither of them was pass interference. So that’s OK.”

Moore got flagged for pass interference with 9:25 left in the second quarter on a third-and-19 in which Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent hit running back Roschon Johnson for four yards. The Panthers declined that penalty.

He was penalized again with 1:34 left in the third quarter, and that was more costly. Bagent converted a third-and-nine with a 16-yard pass to Trent Taylor, but Moore drew a flag that negated the play. That dropped the Bears to third-and-19, and they eventually punted.

“They didn’t say nothing about the second one,” Moore said when asked if he got any explanations. “The first one, they said that I drove him downfield too far. I was like, ‘He initiated contact with me first,’ so I don’t know.

“Maybe we need other refs.”

