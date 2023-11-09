The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ 16-13 squeaker against Panthers nothing to celebrate

There’s no way anyone feels better about where Matt Eberflus is steering the Bears than they did before kickoff.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears’ 16-13 squeaker against Panthers nothing to celebrate
A photo of Matt Eberflus coaching during a game,

Eberflus has struggled to keep the Bears headed the right direction on and off the field.

Getty

This was not what Bears coach Matt Eberflus needed to take some heat off himself and give some reassurance that he’s the right guy for the job.

Facing one of the worst teams in the NFL on Thursday in the Panthers, it was an opportunity for the Bears to show they’re at least better than somebody. Instead, they were in exactly the right weight class at the very bottom of the league.

This is right where the Bears fit, even after slipping by the Panthers 16-13 at Soldier Field, and that’s dispiriting in the second season of a rebuild. No sane person feels good about the direction of this team under Eberflus’ watch.

The Bears loftily dreamed of a best-case scenario where they’d be clawing for a playoff berth, but all they’ve done since the start of the season is stomp out that aspiration with dull performances like this one.

Eberflus came out of the locker room and in his halftime interview on Prime Video promised, “We’ve got some things up our sleeve,” with a clever smile.

Whatever was up his sleeve got stuck. It might still be in there. Watching the Bears in the second half, it’s hard to even fathom a guess as to what he meant by that.

It was a festival of punts, and the Panthers even outclassed the Bears there on their way to a 10-9 lead at halftime. The Bears didn’t muster their first touchdown until 6:33 left in the third quarter, taking advantage of a possession that began at the Panthers 38-yard line.

There’s a good chance the Bears won’t face an opponent this weak the rest of the season.

If the Panthers are a fairly even match for the Bears, imagine how this team will look next week in a visit to the Lions, who are running away with the NFC North and have lost only to potential playoff teams.

Quarterback Justin Fields potentially coming back from his dislocated thumb will help, but it won’t transform the Bears.

The Bears’ problem is simply that they don’t have an overpowering strength. There isn’t anything they can count on to drive them to victory. They’ve often stopped the run, but that hasn’t led to much in the standings. Their secondary is arguably the best unit on the team, but rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is still finding his way and the slow pass rush undercuts all the talent playing behind it.

The Panthers are in a complete freefall and questioning everything, including whether they drafted the right quarterback in Bryce Young and hired the right coach in Frank Reich. Reich is their fifth coach, counting interims, in five years.

They’re where the Bears were last season, but the Bears seem stuck there as well. With an injection of talent through the draft and free agency, it’s hard to identify meaningful improvement.

By this point of his tenure, Eberflus should’ve stacked up a little more on the positive side of the ledger. That would elicit confidence that even if the Bears look imperfect now, they’re on their way up.

But his record is lopsided against him, and that goes beyond wins and losses, his team committing exasperating penalties at the worst moments and seemingly always facing third-and-19.

Eberflus has been fumbling throughout the season as the most public face and voice of the organization, whether it’s tripping over himself to explain the Chase Claypool debacle, talking about the “awesome” culture as another assistant coach exits or even something as easy as explaining that Fields would be out against the Panthers.

It takes a microscope to find positives, and it shouldn’t be that way this far into the Eberflus era.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
What ails the Bears? Call it the Curse of the McCaskeys.
Both QBs struggle, but Bears beat Panthers 16-13
Bears trail Panthers at halftime after punt return TD
Trade with Panthers has Bears looking out for No. 1
As expected, Bears QB Justin Fields out vs. Panthers
Bears RB Khalil Herbert won’t play vs. Panthers
The Latest
Bears players celebrating on the way to a victory over the one-win Panthers.
Bears
What ails the Bears? Call it the Curse of the McCaskeys.
Another season is down the drain, and you know who is to blame again.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Both QBs struggle, but Bears beat Panthers 16-13
There was little difference Thursday night between the Bears’ undrafted rookie and the quarterback the Panthers drafted first overall in April.
By Patrick Finley
 
Connor Bedard tallied four points in the Blackhawks’ win Thursday.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard levels up from good to dominant as Blackhawks race past Lightning
Bedard erupted for four points, quadrupling his previous single-game high, in the Hawks’ 5-3 win Thursday. He did so in a variety of ways, too, making impacts on the forecheck and in the neutral zone before letting his skills take over.
By Ben Pope
 
Panthers returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette stiff-arms Bears punter Trenton Gill on the way to a touchdown Thursday.
Bears
Bears trail Panthers at halftime after punt return TD
What could have been the DJ Moore Revenge Game or the D’Onta Foreman Revenge Game has turned into something else by halftime. Would you believe the Ihmir Smith-Marsette Revenge Game?
By Patrick Finley
 
A worker serves a customer at Artopolis Bakery&nbsp;in February 2022. Chicago businesses will be required to provide 10 days of paid leave to workers starting next year.
City Hall
Ten-day paid leave plan passes City Council: Chicago employers must give workers more time off than other Illinois firms
The Council voted 36-12 in favor of the ordinance that requires Chicago businesses to give their workers 10 days off per year beginning Jan. 1, including five sick days and five vacation days.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 