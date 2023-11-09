The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Three takeaways from Bears-Panthers

The Bears need quarterback Justin Fields back. He wasn’t cleared for Thursday’s game but has 10 days until the Bears play the Lions.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Three takeaways from Bears-Panthers
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks on before the Panthers game on Thursday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks on before the Panthers game on Thursday.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Three big-picture takeaways from Thursday night’s Bears-Panthers game:

Justin time?

The Bears need quarterback Justin Fields back. He wasn’t cleared for Thursday’s game but has 10 days until the Bears play the Lions.

“Making really good progress,” general manager Ryan Poles told the team’s official pregame show on ESPN-1000. “You can see the velocity starting to pick up. Where he started working with a glove, now he’s using his bare hand and throwing like he did before. The next step is getting more team reps, reps from under center and getting his timing, confidence and accuracy back on track.”

DBs back

The Bears downgraded Tyrique Stevenson to questionable Thursday afternoon with an ankle injury but the rookie cornerback later started opposite Jaylon Johnson. Thursday marked the first time since Week 1 that all five members of the Bears’ starting defensive backfield — Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon, Johnson and Stevenson — all started.

Division street

Matt Eberflus hasn’t won an NFC North game in his Bears career. He’ll get a chance to in the next three games: at the Lions, at the Vikings and then, after a bye, at home against the Lions.  

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
What ails the Bears? Call it the Curse of the McCaskeys.
Both QBs struggle, but Bears beat Panthers 16-13
Bears’ 16-13 squeaker against Panthers nothing to celebrate
Bears trail Panthers at halftime after punt return TD
Trade with Panthers has Bears looking out for No. 1
As expected, Bears QB Justin Fields out vs. Panthers
The Latest
Bears players celebrating on the way to a victory over the one-win Panthers.
Bears
What ails the Bears? Call it the Curse of the McCaskeys.
Another season is down the drain, and you know who is to blame again.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent celebrates Thursday night.
Bears
Both QBs struggle, but Bears beat Panthers 16-13
There was little difference Thursday night between the Bears’ undrafted rookie and the quarterback the Panthers drafted first overall in April.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus
Bears
Bears’ 16-13 squeaker against Panthers nothing to celebrate
There’s no way anyone feels better about where Matt Eberflus is steering the Bears than they did before kickoff.
By Jason Lieser
 
Connor Bedard tallied four points in the Blackhawks’ win Thursday.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard levels up from good to dominant as Blackhawks race past Lightning
Bedard erupted for four points, quadrupling his previous single-game high, in the Hawks’ 5-3 win Thursday. He did so in a variety of ways, too, making impacts on the forecheck and in the neutral zone before letting his skills take over.
By Ben Pope
 
Panthers returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette stiff-arms Bears punter Trenton Gill on the way to a touchdown Thursday.
Bears
Bears trail Panthers at halftime after punt return TD
What could have been the DJ Moore Revenge Game or the D’Onta Foreman Revenge Game has turned into something else by halftime. Would you believe the Ihmir Smith-Marsette Revenge Game?
By Patrick Finley
 